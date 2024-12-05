SUM 41 Cancels Australian Tour Due To DERYCK WHIBLEY's Health

SUM 41 has canceled its co-headlining appearance at Australia's Good Things festival due to singer Deryck Whibley's battle with pneumonia. The band has also scrapped the remaining sideshows on its Australian tour.

"It is with deep sadness and regret that we announce our 2024 Australian tour is unable to proceed," SUM 41 wrote on social media. "We were beyond excited to deliver this tour from December 4 - December 12, and connect with our Aussie fans once more. Now that we're here though, and under the guidance and direction of multiple Australian doctors, it's clear that Deryck is too unwell to perform. We understand and appreciate your disappointment — we're gutted too."

The band added: "The good news is Good Things Festival is still going ahead in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane this weekend with an incredible line-up of local and international acts. We can't be there, but get along for us and have the best time."

On Wednesday (December 4),the Canadian punk rockers canceled their sideshow at Brisbane's Fortitude Music Hall due to Whibley's diagnosis.

"Unfortunately, we have to make the difficult decision to cancel tonight's show in Brisbane due to Deryck being diagnosed with pneumonia," the band said in a statement. "He is receiving the best possible local care."

Good Things festival shared its own statement, writing: "Good Things is set to hit Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney this weekend, with a slight tweak to the lineup. Under the guidance and direction of doctors in Australia, it has become clear SUM 41's Deryck Whibley is too unwell to perform. SUM 41 are gutted they can't perform, and we fully understand and appreciate fans' disappointment. Deryck's health and wellbeing is the focus and priority though, and we hope you will join us in sending him well wishes for his recovery."

SUM 41's Australian dates, including Good Things, were set to be the band's final shows Down Under.

SUM 41 was scheduled to perform at Adelaide's AEC Theatre (December 10),at Melbourne's Margaret Court Arena (December 12) and at Sydney's Hordern Pavilion (December 14).

In September 2023, Whibley was discharged from a hospital after being treated for pneumonia.

Back in 2014, Deryck collapsed in his kitchen and was rushed to the hospital, before doctors revealed his liver and kidneys had failed. He was placed in a coma for a week to help his body detox from alcohol and went on to get sober and lead a healthier lifestyle.

Earlier this year, the Grammy-nominated band announced their breakup after 27 years of making music together. They released their final album "Heaven :x: Hell" in March which received rave reviews from the likes of Kerrang!, Dork, NME and more. The band's hit singles off the record "Dopamine" and "Landmines" have made waves in radio airplay over the last several weeks, reaching No. 1 on Mediabase Alternative charts.

Looking back at the band's storied 28-year career, SUM 41 has firmly cemented their place in history with over 15 million records sold worldwide, multiple Billboard-charting releases and No. 1 hits, a Grammy nomination, two Juno Awards (seven nominations),a Kerrang! Award in 2002, multiple Alternative Press Music Awards, sold-out tours and packed venues everywhere, and countless other accolades. The Canadian leg of their farewell tour begins in January. They will play their final show in Toronto, Ontario on January 30, followed by an encore performance live at the Juno Awards broadcast in Vancouver, British Columbia on March 30.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn