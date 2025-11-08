SUM 41 Frontman DERYCK WHIBLEY To Unveil 'Walking Disaster' Clothing Brand At Warped Tour In Orlando

SUM 41 frontman and international bestselling author Deryck Whibley has announces that his next endeavor, Walking Disaster, will be unveiled at Warped Tour Orlando on November 15 and November 16.

Designed entirely by Whibley himself, Walking Disaster is more than a clothing brand — it's a movement, encouraging people to own their chaos with a DIY, punk spirit. The entire collection will be available at the Walking Disaster tent staffed by Whibley both days of the festival, as well as online at WalkingDisaster.com beginning on November 15. This initial drop will be available in very limited quantities and is expected to sell out quickly.

Whibley is a Canadian musician, songwriter, and producer best known as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for the punk rock band SUM 41, recently inducted into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame. Over the years, the band has become known for its distinctive blend of punk rock, metal, pop-punk, and alternative influences. Whibley's dynamic stage presence and ability to craft songs that are both infectious and emotionally resonant helped solidify SUM 41 as one of the most influential acts of the early 2000s punk scene. Beyond his work with the band, Deryck has collaborated with a range of artists as a writer, producer, and mixer, including Iggy Pop, Avril Lavigne, Tommy Lee and OPERATION M.D., among others.

Deryck's creative pursuits extend far beyond music. Last year, he released his memoir, "Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven And Hell", an international bestseller that offers a deeply personal look at his rise to fame, struggles with addiction, path to recovery, and surviving abuse, making for a raw and honest story of resilience, healing and balance. This year, he's channeling that same creative spirit into an exciting new project, soon to be announced.

SUM 41's storied career includes over 15 million records sold worldwide, multiple Billboard-charting releases, a Grammy Award nomination, two Juno Awards (seven nominations),a Kerrang! Award in 2002, as well as multiple Alternative Press Music Awards.