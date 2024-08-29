SWALLOW THE SUN Announces 2025 North American Tour

Finnish death-doom pioneers SWALLOW THE SUN will embark on a North American headline tour in support of their upcoming album, "Shining", which drops on October 18 via Century Media Records. The tour features support from HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY, GHOST BATH and SNAKES OF RUSSIA. Kicking off on February 20 in Detroit, Michigan, the tour will bring the band's signature blend of despair, beauty, and crushing heaviness to audiences across the continent, wrapping up on March 15 in Chicago, Illinois. The artist pre-sale is going on now; general tickets go on sale tomorrow, August 30, at 1:00 p.m. EDT / 10:00 a.m. PDT.

"What a great line-up we have on this tour. Join the happiest tour of 2025 and secure your tickets immediately," says vocalist Mikko Kotamäki.

Tour dates:

Feb. 20 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

Feb. 21 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

Feb. 22 - Montreal, QC - Fouf's

Feb. 23 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Feb. 24 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

Feb. 25 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

Feb. 26 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

Feb. 27 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

Feb. 28 - Orlando, FL - Conduit

Mar. 01 - Pensacola, FL - Handlebar

Mar. 02 - Houston, TX - Parish Room @ House of Blues

Mar. 03 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

Mar. 04 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad

Mar. 05 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel

Mar. 06 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

Mar. 07 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

Mar. 08 - San Francisco, CA - Neck of The Woods

Mar. 09 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

Mar. 10 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

Mar. 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

Mar. 13 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

Mar. 14 - Omaha, NE - Reverb

Mar. 15 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

The tour announcement follows the release of the band's latest single, "What I Have Become", a powerful track that delves into themes of transformation and rebirth. Produced and mixed by Dan Lancaster (BRING ME THE HORIZON, MUSE, ENTER SHIKARI),the song showcases SWALLOW THE SUN at their most intense, both sonically and lyrically. "What I Have Become" is accompanied by a haunting visualizer.

"Shining", produced by Dan Lancaster and mastered by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios, sees SWALLOW THE SUN exploring new musical territories while staying true to their death-doom roots.

Juha Raivio, the band's guitarist and primary songwriter, reflects on the creation of the album:

"Musically, this album shines like a glacier diamond and has that power and punch that feels like a kick in your face! While lyrically, the album deals with how fearing life will eventually kill you and how melancholy can become your God."

Ahead of the album's release, SWALLOW THE SUN will host an exclusive listening event at the Aleksanterin Teatteri in Helsinki on October 16. Fans attending this unique gathering will have the opportunity to experience "Shining" in its entirety, two days before its official release. Anyone who wishes to attend the event can register and get their tickets via Levykauppa Äx from now until Octobee 4.

The North American headline tour will give fans the chance to witness SWALLOW THE SUN's new material live, alongside classics from their extensive discography, which spans over two decades.

Photo credit: Jussi Ratilainen