SWEDISH EROTICA Returns With First New Song In 35 Years, 'Little Dancer'

After more than three decades, the legendary rock band SWEDISH EROTICA is back with a brand-new single, "Little Dancer", set for release on October 31 across all major digital platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

"Little Dancer" marks a historic moment for the band — it is the first song written and recorded together by the original members in 35 years.

One of Sweden's most celebrated rock bands from the late 1980s, SWEDISH EROTICA returns with their original lineup, reigniting the true spirit of classic melodic rock. With soaring vocals, twin guitars, and that unmistakable Sunset Strip energy, "Little Dancer" captures everything fans loved about the golden era of rock — and introduces it to a new generation.

SWEDISH EROTICA comments: "This is the real '80s rock — just like it sounded on the Sunset Strip back in the day."

After the acclaimed comeback at the Sweden Rock Festival 2024, where SWEDISH EROTICA made their first appearance in 35 years, it is now time for the next chapter. The audience then got to experience immortal classics such as "We're Wild, Young And Free", "Rock N' Roll City" and "Hollywood Dreams" live — with Mats Levén behind the microphone and original guitarists Magnus Axx and Morgan Le Fay back in the lineup. A dream come true for many dedicated rock fans.

The success at Sweden Rock sparked the desire to create new material, and the band is currently in the studio to record a series of brand new songs. The first single, "Little Dancer", will be released on October 31, 2025.

Fans can expect a classic 1980s sound with clear influences from RATT, VAN HALEN and DOKKEN — a combination of nostalgic rock energy and fresh ideas that cement the band's return to the rock scene.

"Stepping on stage together after all these years felt both surreal and natural at the same time," the band reflects. "'Little Dancer' marks a new chapter for us— we're already working on more new tracks."

Levén has since taken to his Facebook page to clarify: "Regarding today's SWEDISH EROTICA press release: There is absolutely no comeback, I quit the band 35 years ago. We just recorded a new track for fun without any commitments."

With a sound that bridges past and present, SWEDISH EROTICA's "Little Dancer" is both a nostalgic revival and a statement of timeless rock power. Fans old and new can now experience the band's return on all major digital streaming services.

The track features the full original lineup:

* Magnus Axx - Guitar

* Morgan Le Fay - Guitar

* Mats Levén (VANDENBERG, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN) - Vocals

* Jamie Borger (TREAT, TALISMAN, W.E.T.) - Drums

* Ken Sandin (ALIEN, Kee Marcello, Joe Lynn Turner) – Bass

