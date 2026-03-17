Swiss Extreme Metal Icons SAMAEL Release New Single 'Hidden Empire'

Following last October's comeback statement "Black Matter Manifesto", which marked SAMAEL's first new song in eight years, the Swiss metal titans unveil "Hidden Empire", the second track featured on their upcoming limited 12-inch maxi single vinyl, arriving April 24, 2026 via Napalm Records mailorder and the band's official shop.

The new song explores the unseen structures shaping modern existence, translating its dark themes into a tense and weighty sonic landscape. Beginning with echoes of SAMAEL's classic era before evolving into a crushing blend of heavy riffs and mechanical intensity, "Hidden Empire" showcases the band's ability to balance oppressive atmosphere and hypnotic melody. Together with "Black Matter Manifesto", the track forms a powerful two-song statement that proves the Swiss pioneers remain as uncompromising and forward-thinking as ever.

SAMAEL comments on "Hidden Empire": "Hidden in plain sight, right in front of us, everywhere and at all times. We no longer see what we are used to seeing, it is our reality, a reality to which we willingly submit in order to lead a painless but meaningless existence.

"Musically, the beginning of the song is somewhat reminiscent of SAMAEL's classic track 'My Saviour', but it quickly evolves into something more unusual for the band. It is a heavy song with an industrial touch that maintains high tension from start to finish."

Nine years after "Hegemony" (2017),SAMAEL returns with the powerful limited 12-inch maxi single vinyl "Hidden Empire" featuring their first new material in nearly a decade. The vinyl will be released on April 24, 2026 and will be exclusively available via Napalm Records mailorder and SAMAEL's official band shop. The vinyl will include the commanding tracks "Black Matter Manifesto" and "Hidden Empire".

Formed in 1987, SAMAEL are among the most influential forces in extreme metal, reshaping the genre with timeless classics such as "Worship Him" and "Passage". Blending black, industrial, and symphonic metal into their own unmistakable signature sound, the band continues to push boundaries with dark precision and apocalyptic grandeur.

"Black Matter Manifesto" marks SAMAEL's long-awaited return — raw, forceful, and unmistakably theirs. With "Hidden Empire", the legendary Swiss pioneers reaffirm their enduring presence, delivering a track that commands through its rawness while showcasing the band's trademark melodies and haunting riffs. Together, these songs underline SAMAEL's relentless drive to expand a genre they helped shape — as vital, uncompromising, and imposing as ever.

In June 2020, SAMAEL announced the addition of bassist Ales Campanelli to the group's ranks.

A former member of SYBREED, OBSYDIANS and THE ERKONAUTS, Ales had been playing with SAMAEL guitarist Thomas "Drop" Betrisey for many years. He was no stranger to the machines-versus-humans music of SAMAEL and had known the band since its early black metal days.

Campanelli made his live debut with SAMAEL as part of Tohuwabohu, a worldwide, pay-what-you-want streaming metal event, in June 2020.

Ales joined SAMAEL as the replacement for Pierre "Zorrac" Carroz (SCARS DIVIDE, HEROD),who had played with the group since July 2018.

Longtime SAMAEL guitarist Marco "Makro" Rivao left the band in April 2018 "to do something different." Bassist Drop has since taken over guitar duties in the group.

"Hegemony" was released in October 2017 via Napalm Records.

SAMAEL is:

Michael "Vorph" Locher - guitars, vocals

Alexandre "Xytras" Locher - drum programming, keyboards, samples and percussion

Thomas "Drop" Betrisey - guitars

Ales Campanelli - bass

Photo credit: Axel Jusseit