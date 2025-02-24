SWITCHFOOT Teams Up With Blues Legend BUDDY GUY For 'Last Man Standing', A Soul-Stirring Anthem Of Survival

Grammy Award-winning rock band SWITCHFOOT has joined forces with blues legend Buddy Guy for a collaboration unlike anything they've done before. "Last Man Standing" is a blistering fusion of rock and blues, built on searing guitar work, commanding vocals, and an undeniable sense of grit. It's a meeting of two musical forces — one a pioneering icon, the other a band unafraid to push boundaries. The track, now available alongside an official visualizer, is also released in Dolby Atmos, delivering an immersive listening experience across all digital platforms.

Produced by SWITCHFOOT and Tom Hambridge, "Last Man Standing" strips the blues down to its rawest form, driven by the unmistakable interplay between Buddy Guy and Jon Foreman. Their fiery vocal and guitar exchange is anchored by Chad Butler's driving drums, Tim Foreman's steady bassline, and a groove that effortlessly bridges generations of rock and blues.

"Buddy Guy was the blues legend that taught me how to play the guitar," shares SWITCHFOOT frontman Jon Foreman. "I remember watching him live as a teenager and being completely transformed. I wanted this song to be something worthy of the man who helped shape my musical journey. Buddy, thanks for joining our band for a tune. Bigger than that — thanks for teaching me how to play."

A torchbearer of the Chicago blues sound, Buddy Guy is one of the last living links to the genre's golden era. With a career spanning over seven decades, Guy has influenced guitar icons like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Stevie Ray Vaughan. A Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and eight-time Grammy winner, Guy continues to shape the future of blues while carrying its deep-rooted traditions.

"Last Man Standing" encapsulates that legacy — gritty, unrelenting, and steeped in lived experience. The lyrics paint a picture of survival and perseverance, delivered with the unmistakable conviction of two artists who understand the weight of time. "I've seen kings reduced to thieves, I've seen the writing on the wall. I've seen the great walls crumble, I've watched the nations fall." The song reflects on life's unpredictability and the resilience required to endure, culminating in the powerful refrain: "None of this is how I planned it, but I'm the last man standing."

Producer and co-writer Tom Hambridge, known for his work with legends like B.B. King and Buddy Guy himself, describes the song as a rare fusion of worlds. "SWITCHFOOT and Buddy Guy together. Two of my favorites," Hambridge shares. "We had a ball writing and recording this unique collaboration. I think the fun we had producing it shines through on the record."

Celebrating over twenty years since their breakthrough album "The Beautiful Letdown", SWITCHFOOT has consistently pushed the boundaries of their sound, from alternative rock anthems to deeply introspective acoustic projects. Their latest creative ventures include reimagining "The Beautiful Letdown (Our Version)" [Deluxe Edition], a tribute to the album that launched them into the mainstream.

With over 10 million albums sold, a Grammy Award, and a global reputation for their emotionally charged performances, SWITCHFOOT continues to evolve. "Last Man Standing" is a testament to their fearless approach — an unexpected but seamless fusion of their alt-rock roots with the soul of the blues.

SWITCHFOOT has raised over $2 million dollars to aid kids in their community through their Bro-Am Foundation.

SWITCHFOOT consists of Jon Foreman (vocals, guitar),Tim Foreman (bass),Jerome Fontamillas (keys, guitar),and Chad Butler (drums).

Photo credit: Maggie Haas