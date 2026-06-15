Symphonic Metal Band DOLIA Unveils Cinematic New Single And Video 'Duet'

Bosnian symphonic/progressive metal band DOLIA, led by powerful vocalist and young artist Sara Vojicic, returns with a new single and music video, "Duet" — the second chapter of a trilogy inspired by the ancient Slavic legend of the goddess Morana.

Following the band's debut single "The Gift", "Duet" continues DOLIA's ambitious artistic narrative, exploring themes of identity, inner conflict, personal transformation and the struggle between authenticity and societal expectations.

Known for her wide vocal range, emotional intensity and powerful high-register performances, Sara Vojicic — daughter of Bosnian rock legend Mladen Vojičić, better known by his nickname Tifa — brings a dramatic vocal expression that has drawn comparisons among listeners to the leading voices of the symphonic metal scene such as Floor Jansen, Sharon Den Adel and Amy Lee. Her experience in major musical theatre productions, including the Croatian productions of "Les Misérables" and "Six", further shaped her ability to combine vocal power with storytelling and theatrical expression.

Through a fantasy-inspired storyline following the encounter between the main character and the Slavic goddess Morana, "Duet" explores the duality within every person — the conflict between the version of ourselves we show to the world and the instinctive, authentic part we often hide.

"'Duet' is a song about the duality that exists within all of us and the constant battle between different sides of our personality. It speaks about the alter ego we often fear, but also about the most primal and instinctive part of ourselves — the part we are born with. That part is often misunderstood or judged by the world around us," says Sara Vojicic.

The song raises a universal question: where does the version of ourselves created to fit society's expectations end, and where does our true identity begin?

"For me, this song represents the closing of a very challenging chapter of my life — one that pushed me to become stronger, freer in my relationships with others, and more honest with myself. It is a story about letting go of the fear of judgment, rejection and the need to live according to someone else's expectations," Sara explains.

Musically, "Duet" expands DOLIA's sonic identity, combining elements of symphonic and progressive metal with cinematic orchestration, layered vocal arrangements and dynamic musical storytelling. Rather than following traditional song structures, the composition develops alongside the emotional journey of the story, creating a dramatic and immersive listening experience.

"Compared to our debut single 'The Gift', 'Duet' carries more strength, but also more vulnerability. It shows that these two qualities can exist together — not only in music, but within every person. That contrast is the reason behind the title and the essence of the song," says Vojicic.

The music, lyrics and arrangement are created by the members of DOLIA, while orchestration and production are handled by Riad Music, whose approach brings a cinematic dimension and emotional depth to the band's sound. Mixing and mastering were completed by Slovenian producer Simon Jovanovic (Studio Evolution),whose experience in rock and metal production brings additional depth and clarity to DOLIA's sound (credits include work with Joe Lynn Turner, JELUSICK, ANIMAL DRIVE).

The music video for "Duet" is directed by Tarik Hodzic, filmmaker best known internationally for the acclaimed documentary "Scream for Me Sarajevo", which tells the extraordinary story of Bruce Dickinson's historic 1994 concert in Sarajevo during the city's siege. The documentary captures one of the most remarkable moments in heavy metal history — a concert performed by the IRON MAIDEN vocalist and his band in a city surrounded by war, where music became a symbol of resistance, hope and human connection.

For DOLIA, this collaboration continues the connection between music, storytelling and powerful visual narratives. Director's cinematic approach helped transform "Duet" into a visual world that follows the symbolism, mythology and emotional atmosphere of the song.

"This is our second collaboration with Tarik, and I believe no one could have opened the door to the fantasy world we are creating better than him. Working with a film crew brings a completely different perspective — it is not only about performing a song, but about building a story, emotion, visual beauty and artistic expression," says Sara.

DOLIA consists of Sara Vojicic, Riad Music and Erik Müller, alongside their collaborators. After completing the trilogy, the band will release additional singles leading towards their debut album, planned for release at the end of the year in both digital and physical formats.

With their cinematic approach, fantasy-inspired storytelling and a powerful blend of symphonic and progressive metal, DOLIA are building a unique sound that connects the heritage of Slavic mythology with the emotional intensity of modern metal.

Photo credit: Maja Topcagic