SYSTEM OF A DOWN Bassist SHAVO ODADJIAN Is Working On 'Heavy' Solo Album: 'I Decided To Go Back To My Roots'

SYSTEM OF A DOWN bassist Shavo Odadjian has confirmed that he is putting the finishing touches on his debut solo album.

The 48-year-old Armenian-American musician, born Shavarsh Odadjian, is working on the LP with WINDS OF PLAGUE guitarist Michael Montoya (a.k.a. MorgothBeatz),a producer and songwriter who has previously collaborated with Travis Barker, JuiceWrld, Lil Xan, Jonathan Davis, ISSUES and many more.

Shavo spoke about his plans for solo material while taking part in Jonathan Montenegro's "My 3 Questions To" series. He said: "I've got a solo record coming out very soon. That's heavy and it's big. It's not hip-hop. It's just crazy. All my side projects have been kind of hip-hoppy or electro… I wanted to do something that felt right to me from day one. That's my DNA. So look out for the solo record."

Odadjian also shared a snippet of the solo music he is working on via his social media, writing in an accompanying message: "After years of experimenting with different styles and genres for my side projects, I decided to go back to my roots and make a heavy solo record. Been working hard writing and recording with my bro @morgothbeatz for a few months now. Here's a lil snippet of what’s to come. Who wants to hear more of this?"

SYSTEM OF A DOWN has toured intermittently since ending its hiatus in 2011, but has only managed to record two songs in the last 17 years, "Protect The Land" and "Genocidal Humanoidz". Released in November 2020, the tracks were motivated by the conflict between Artsakh and Azerbaijan, with all proceeds supporting humanitarian efforts in SYSTEM OF A DOWN's ancestral homeland of Armenia. Along with other donations from fans on their social pages, they have raised over $600,000.

In 2018, SYSTEM OF A DOWN guitarist Daron Malakian publicly accused singer Serj Tankian of not wanting to record, with Tankian responding that creative and financial issues with Malakian led to the stalemate. In a message on Facebook, Tankian wrote that Malakian wanted to control SYSTEM's creative process, take more of the publishing money and be the only bandmember to speak to the press.