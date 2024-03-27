SYSTEM OF A DOWN's DARON MALAKIAN Joins 'Royal Crackers' Voice Cast In Guest Role

SYSTEM OF A DOWN vocalist/guitarist Daron Malakian will be part of the voice cast of the next episode of the animated comedy "Royal Crackers", which airs on Adult Swim, the primetime and late-night programming block from Cartoon Network themed to young adults. Malakian will appear in this Friday's (March 29) episode, "Bidai", providing the voices for three of the characters: King Omar, Prince Omar and King Omar Senior.

Created by and featuring the voice of Jason Ruiz, "Royal Crackers" follows a dysfunctional family fighting over the legacy of their second-rate cracker company.

The debut season of "Royal Crackers" was recently declared the most-watched Adult Swim original series of 2023.

In "Royal Crackers" season two, the storylines delve deeper into brothers Stebe (Ruiz) and Theo's (Andrew Santino) daddy issues as they're forced to confront their father's dark past. Theo continues to grapple with the aftermath of his fall from stardom and attempts to navigate his way towards self-acceptance. Meanwhile, Deb (Jessica St. Clair) and Stebe's highly sexually charged relationship undergoes significant challenges, putting their bond to the test. Matt (Maile Flanagan) struggles to fit in at school and with his family. All the while the Royal Crackers company tries to not only maintain relevance, but also to become the most popular snack food in the whole frickin' world.

"Bidai" official episode description: "When a King from half a world away invites the remaining members of TAINT to perform for him, Theo, Stebe and Moey D, end up getting ensnared in a spy mission that tests their allegiances to Nu-Metal and puts all of their lives at risk."

Next month, Malakian and his SYSTEM OF A DOWN bandmates will perform at this year's edition of the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. Malakian has also resurrected his SCARS ON BROADWAY project for its first live appearances in five years: October 5 at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles as the support act for KORN, and October 11 at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California.