TANK Releases 'Live In Texas' Digital EP, Announces 2025 Live Shows

After laying low for the past year, veteran British metallers TANK are now back in action and ready to go into battle once again with the release of a five-song digital EP, "Live In Texas", and promo video for the single "Shellshock", which is taken from the EP.

"Live In Texas" was recorded at the Hell's Heroes festival in Houston, Texas on March 15, 2024 and features five classic TANK anthems:

01. Walking Barefoot Over Glass

02. Echoes Of A Distant Battle

03. Shellshock

04. He Fell In Love With A Stormtrooper

05. This Means War

TANK will be back on the road this year with summer festival dates confirmed and a European tour being planned for October/November 2025.

Confirmed dates, with more being added:

June 05 - The Cart & Horses - London

June 07 - Heavy Sound Festival - Belgium

July 10 - Metal Magic Festival - Denmark

October 4 - British Steel Festival - France -

October 11 - Thessaloniki - Greece

A brand new TANK studio album is scheduled for release in late autumn and there will be selected back catalog reissues available in the coming months.

TANK's touring and recording line up now consists of 40-year TANK veterans Mick Tucker and Cliff Evans, DIAMOND HEAD drummer Karl Wilcox, Swedish vocalist Marcus "Mean Machine" Von Boisman and new recruit Gav Kerrigan, former bass player with GODSIZED.

Tucker states: "The road is calling us again and we can't wait to get back out there and do what we do best. We have an awesome line up that can certainly deliver the goods."

Evans adds: "Taking some time out has helped us to re-evaluate what we want to achieve and we will come back stronger than ever. We haven't lost our edge or determination."

In May 2023, original TANK frontman Algy Ward died at the age of 63. He reportedly passed away at a hospital in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, United Kingdom after suffering from serious health issues for quite some time.