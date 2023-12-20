  • facebook
TARJA TURUNEN Hopes To Complete New Rock Solo Album In 2024

December 20, 2023

In a new interview with Chas Byrne, Tarja Turunen spoke about the possibility of new music from the former NIGHTWISH singer in the not-too-distant future. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm writing new songs all the time, preparing the songs for the new album, new rock album. I hope [I will be] wrapping things up in January, February next year before all the touring starts again, because there will be a lot of touring involved next year. I'll go on tour March with Marko Hietala from NIGHTWISH. We go to South America. I do in Germany also a tour, 'Rock Meets Classic', together with SUPERTRAMP guys, [members of] ULTRAVOX — legends, I go on tour with them in April. And in May, I will be in Mexico having a tour on my own. And then it's the summer already, summer festivals and more touring to do at the end of the year. So there's a lot of things. It's a lot, but I hope to come out with the album next year. Absolutely."

Turunen released "Dark Christmas", the sequel of her 2017 album "From Spirits And Ghosts (Score For A Dark Christmas)", on November 10. The LP includes enchanting and captivating renditions of well-known Christmas carols, such as WHAM!'s "Last Christmas", Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You", Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime", classics such as "Jingle Bells", "Frosty The Snowman" and "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer", as well as Tarja's brand new original song "Dark Christmas". The release is accompanied by 12 music videos — a video for each album song, as well as a full-length music feature film made available with Dolby Atmos immersive audio mix on all supporting platforms.

Turunen, who boasts a three-and-a-half octave vocal range, has released five rock/metal solo records since 2007 — including her latest, 2019's "In The Raw".

Turunen was fired from NIGHTWISH at the end of the band's 2005 tour by being presented with an open letter which was published on the NIGHTWISH web site at the same time.

Regarding the marrying of metal and classical music, Tarja told Kerrang! magazine: "Both styles have so much in common. I feel music is just emotion. It can connect people from whatever background. It's a very personal experience, we all have things we like and don’t like, but ultimately music is just emotion. Metal and classical music are both very emotional genres."

