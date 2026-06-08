TARJA TURUNEN On Her Husband And Business Partner MARCELO CABULI: 'Without Him I Would Be In A Total Deep S***'

In a new interview with Finland's Chaoszine, former NIGHTWISH singer Tarja Turunen spoke about her working relationship with her husband of nearly 25 years, Marcelo Cabuli. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "He's been there since 2000, in every studio session, everywhere. He's seen me, how I work, what I do. Until we became partners even in that, in a creative process, until he started really helping me out, even with some lyrics, even for [Tarja's new album] 'Frisson Noir', he's been there. We've been creating things together. He has a really good ear. He can't play himself any instruments, but he's been there to help me out in productions to say, 'What about this,' or, 'What about that?' And so I have another pair of ears at home just right next to me helping me in the process. And, of course, we are husband and wife, so we also have that part, a very, very, very important part. It's the love that we share, and the world that we share. But for me to start looking someone else to do what Marcelo is doing, it would be quite rather impossible task, because he is there for me in everything that I do. And I have to say that for many people might be quite difficult to understand that this is really working as a couple. It is working, and without him I would be in a total deep shit. I know that I would not be here doing what I love. People would have been taking some occasions — there were also in the past — would have been taking advantage of me, because there have been situations. But because I have him, it's unbelievable. We can work together, and it's been working for such a long time. It's not always roses and — how you say? Rose petals, walking on the rose petals — we fight and we disagree like every other couple, which is normal, but that's part of the process also."

Turunen was fired from NIGHTWISH at the end of the band's 2005 tour by being presented with an open letter which was published on the NIGHTWISH web site at the same time. In the letter, the other members of NIGHTWISH wrote: "To you, unfortunately, business, money, and things that have nothing to do with emotions have become much more important."

NIGHTWISH keyboardist and main songwriter Tuomas Holopainen later called the decision to part ways with Turunen "the most difficult thing I ever had to do." For her part, Tarja said the way she was kicked out of the group proved that her former bandmates were not her friends. "Maybe one day I'll forgive, but I will never forget," she said.

In 2019, Turunen dismissed Internet chatter about her possible return to NIGHTWISH after her December 2017 onstage reunion with the band's then-bassist/vocalist Marko "Marco" Hietala during a "Raskasta Joulua" concert in Hämeenlinna, Finland.

"I know a lot of fans would love to see something happen, but it's a very long distance away," she told Kerrang! magazine. "Personally, I don't see anything happening with me and them, to be perfectly honest. Marco came a little later into the band; he wasn't there since the beginning. He was always a guy I was close to. Me and [NIGHTWISH keyboardist/leader] Tuomas Holopainen, however, haven't seen each other in a long time… but we have been in touch. It's not bad. The past is what it is; we can't change that. We can only change the future."

NIGHTWISH's authorized biography, "Once Upon a Nightwish: The Official Biography 1996-2006", was published in Finnish in 2006 and in English three years later.

Cabuli and his business partners later sued the parties behind the book for defamation. Named in the lawsuit were the publishing house Like Kustannus Oy and the author of the book, Marko "Mape" Ollila. Cabuli and his Brazilian business partners argued that the book includes false accusations and insinuations that have caused them suffering and financial problems.

The book blamed Cabuli for the events leading up to Turunen's dramatic expulsion from the band in late 2005.

In 2011, the Helsinki District Court dismissed Cabuli's lawsuit, ruling that the book — which criticized Cabuli on only a few of its 380 pages — did not detrimentally affect his work or reputation in South America. In addition, the court determined that Ollila did not maliciously portray Cabuli in a negative light.

Turunen's new metal album, the aforementioned "Frisson Noir", will arrive on June 12 via earMUSIC. The LP was previously described in a press release as "the heaviest record of her career and a powerful statement of identity, strength and belonging".

Across 10 tracks, Tarja delivers intensity, emotion, and strength, joined by special guest Dani Filth (CRADLE OF FILTH),APOCALYPTICA, Marko Hietala (ex-NIGHTWISH) and Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS). Mixed by Grammy-winning producer Neal Avron (LINKIN PARK, SKILLET, DISTURBED),the album blends a modern, hard-hitting sound with the dramatic and emotional elements that define Tarja's unmistakable metal identity.

"Frisson Noir" will be available in retail as CD digipak, black 2LP gatefold and limited purple 2LP gatefold. The first pressing of all formats is finished with high-quality copper foil and logo embossing. Further exclusive formats as signed editions and a strictly limited collectors box set (including black 2LP gatefold (180g) with 24-page vinyl size booklet of illustrations, photographs, and lyrics, CD Digipak with 28-page booklet, box set exclusive 7" vinyl single with "I Don't Care (Tarja Solo Version)" and "I Don't Care (Dani Mix)", four box set exclusive animal print postcards, box set exclusive DIN A2 "Frisson Noir" poster and a fine art print signed by Tarja will be available in the official album store.

Press photo credit: Tim Tronckoe (courtesy of earMUSIC)