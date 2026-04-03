TARJA TURUNEN Opens Up About Lyrical Inspiration For Her New Single 'At Sea'

Former NIGHTWISH singer Tarja Turunen will release her brand new metal album, "Frisson Noir", on June 12 via earMUSIC. The LP is described in a press release as "the heaviest record of her career and a powerful statement of identity, strength and belonging".

Speaking about the album's first single, "At Sea", which was made available in March, Tarja said in the video below (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "'At Sea', the song is about uncertainty or facing uncertainty with fear but determination. I wrote the song thinking about the ocean itself. I'm an ocean soul. I've always kind of feared the sea, but on the other side, on the other hand, I'm a scuba diver and I love what's underneath the surface. It's been a huge inspiration for me. But I fear, but still I go.

"So this is the thing in life, when you accept that the journey has made you who you are," Tarja explained. "You take that journey and understand that the journey is part of you. You create the journey. You leave the shore behind the uncertainty. You leave the shore that was all fine and beautiful and maybe certain and normal and calm, but then you go to the stormy see without knowing what is there for you. But you wanna see if you are capable of facing the storm — like in life.

"I wrote the song with a piano, I made the skeleton with a piano, and it has a lot of, many tempo changes and [it is], in general, a very complex song," she continued. "And within there is also this huge orchestration from Jim Dooley again and choir parts, but the piano, as it is the core of the song, I needed to find someone that could really, not only from the technical aspects, but also could handle the emotional part of the song. And so I called my longtime friend, even from Karlsruhe University from here — I studied in Germany — Niklas Pokki, pianist. And he did an amazing performance in Finnvox studios in Helsinki. And Mervi Myllyoja delivered amazing, beautiful violin parts for the song.

"Yes. It's a huge song," Turunen added. "I'm very happy [with how it turned out]. Actually, there is also a song that I merged into the song that I was writing for the album. It's a part of a song that I had for more than 15 years that I took over and I finished it for this song. And it became a Frankenstein, but I hope it's a beautiful Frankenstein. [Laughs]"

"Frisson Noir" reflects Tarja's ongoing dialogue between cinematic orchestration, classical heritage, and the power and intensity of contemporary metal. The album moves between intimate piano passages, dramatic orchestral textures, and powerful, guitar-driven moments.

At the center of the soundscape is Tarja's distinctive voice, moving effortlessly between fragile emotional expression and operatic power. Around it, orchestral arrangements, choirs, and layered instrumentation create a cinematic world that constantly shifts between darkness and light, exploring deeply human themes such as fear, beauty, nostalgia, resilience, defiance, transformation, identity, disappearance, independence, trust, and perseverance.

Across 10 tracks, Tarja delivers intensity, emotion, and strength, joined by special guest Dani Filth (CRADLE OF FILTH),APOCALYPTICA, Marko Hietala (ex-NIGHTWISH) and Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS). Mixed by Grammy-winning producer Neal Avron (LINKIN PARK, SKILLET, DISTURBED),the album blends a modern, hard-hitting sound with the dramatic and emotional elements that define Tarja's unmistakable metal identity.

"Frisson Noir" will be available in retail as CD digipak, black 2LP gatefold and limited purple 2LP gatefold. The first pressing of all formats is finished with high-quality copper foil and logo embossing. Further exclusive formats as signed editions and a strictly limited collectors box set (including black 2LP gatefold (180g) with 24-page vinyl size booklet of illustrations, photographs, and lyrics, CD Digipak with 28-page booklet, box set exclusive 7" vinyl single with "I Don't Care (Tarja Solo Version)" and "I Don't Care (Dani Mix)", four box set exclusive animal print postcards, box set exclusive DIN A2 "Frisson Noir" poster and a fine art print signed by Tarja will be available in the official album store.

"Frisson Noir" track listing:

01. Frisson Noir

02. The Eternal Return

03. Leap Of Faith (feat. Marko Hietala)

04. At Sea (feat. Mervi Myllyoja + Niklas Pokki)

05. Blaze Forever

06. The Trace Outlives (feat. Sayo Komada)

07. Tango (feat. APOCALYPTICA)

08. Anemoia (feat. Julián Bedmar + Valter Freitas)

09. I Don't Care (feat. Dani Filth)

10. Against The Odds (feat. Chad Smith)

Kicking off the album, the first single, "At Sea", is out today. The song embodies the core idea behind "Frisson Noir" — the physical reaction that music can provoke, the shiver that runs through the body when sound, emotion, and performance align in a real moment. With "At Sea", Tarja captures that moment, reminding listeners what happens when sound, emotion, and human performance collide. The track combines Tarja's voice with live musicians, orchestral arrangements, and choir performances recorded in Budapest with the Budapest Art Orchestra and Budapest Art Choir, conducted by Gyorgy Gulyas Nagy. The result is a heavy metal endeavor within a cinematic sonic landscape that mirrors the emotional journey of the song itself: The tension between fear and determination when facing the unknown.

Tarja says: "With 'At Sea', I take you on a journey where you will confront the unknown. It's a complex song where emotion sits in the front seat of a big rollercoaster. I know I will challenge you with this one… are you ready?"

Since launching her solo career, Tarja has consistently charted internationally and built one of the most loyal fanbases in the genre, willing to follow Tarja in every new adventure. Across more than two decades, Tarja has released a highly successful catalogue, reaching the Top 10 of multiple European album charts and establishing herself as an artist of rare consistency and presence. Her live performances have become a defining element of her career: touring worldwide and appearing as a celebrated guest at major metal festivals, Tarja creates a powerful and emotional connection with audiences, turning every show into a memorable experience.

Following the release, Tarja will embark on the international "Frisson" live tour 2026, launching September 30, 2026 in Berlin. Further dates to be announced.

Turunen, who boasts a three-and-a-half octave vocal range, has released five rock/metal solo records since 2007 — including her latest, 2019's "In The Raw".

Turunen was fired from NIGHTWISH at the end of the band's 2005 tour by being presented with an open letter which was published on the NIGHTWISH web site at the same time.

Regarding the marrying of metal and classical music, Tarja told Kerrang! magazine: "Both styles have so much in common. I feel music is just emotion. It can connect people from whatever background. It's a very personal experience, we all have things we like and don’t like, but ultimately music is just emotion. Metal and classical music are both very emotional genres."