TED NUGENT: 'I've Had Every Greatest Band In The World Open Up For Me'

In a new interview with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station, legendary guitarist Ted Nugent was asked to name some of the best bands that he has shared the stage with over the last six decades. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Boy, talking about the best. Oh, come on. I mean, I've had every greatest band in the world open up for me. I've toured with KISS and AEROSMITH and ZZ TOP and CHEAP TRICK and JOURNEY and Mark Farner. And AC/DC… DEF LEPPARD. I've had BON JOVI open for me at Cobo Hall [in Detroit, Michigan]. I've had the best bands in the world share a stage, and I always pay attention. THE AMBOY DUKES played with THE WHO in 1969 at the Southfield Gymnasium High School [in Southfield, Michigan]. We've played with the best bands in the world. I've had Lemmy and MOTÖRHEAD open up for me over in Europe. Just the best bands..."

He continued: "I'm so lucky. I'll tell you what, you name all your favorite bands, and I've shared the stage with them. I mean, you look at the rosters of these different jams where there's been 100,000 people. Sammy Hagar. My God, VAN HALEN. I've played with everybody. I jammed with John Entwistle [THE WHO] and Brian May [QUEEN] at the NAMM Show. [I'd] get up on stage and jam with them. I mean, yikes, how lucky can I be? And I take that to heart, because they're all incredibly dedicated, virtuoso, world-class musicians, but they're all really great people. They're really fun people to hang out with, so I'm a lucky guy."

Nugent has said a number of times that that his political views — which the rocker himself has proudly called "radical" — are one of the main reasons he hasn't been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

The conservative rocker, who has been eligible for the honor as a solo artist since 2000, has enjoyed a remarkably successful and eventful musical career over the past five decades, but his music is increasingly overshadowed by his political outbursts.

Nugent has long been outspoken about his conservative beliefs, and he has repeatedly slammed GREEN DAY and RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello for their progressive politics.

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