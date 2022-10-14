TED NUGENT: KANYE WEST Is 'A Man Of Great Vision'

Ted Nugent has praised Kanye West as "a man of great vision."

The 73-year-old rocker offered his opinion on the controversial rapper one week after West sat down for an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson in which Kanye explained his decision to wear a "White Lives Matter" shirt at Paris Fashion Week, elaborated on his support of former U.S. president Donald Trump and claimed that the body-positive movement is a media-driven conspiracy to kill black people.

"The enemies of his ideas dismissed West, as they have for years, as mentally ill," Carlson told his audience before airing the Kanye interview on October 6. "Too crazy to take seriously. Look away. Ignore him. He's a mental patient. There's nothing to see here." Kanye's rhetoric could be "jarring," Carlson said, something that is "often used as ammunition against him in the battle for influence over the minds of America’s young people. And that battle is intense."

Tucker then offered a challenge to his viewers: "Is West crazy? You can judge for yourself as you watch what we're about to show you."

Nugent addressed West's comments during the latest edition of "The Nightly Nuge", a news-style clip in which he offers his take on the news of our world. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I watched the interview with Tucker Carlson. It was just one of the most brilliant journalistic moments in the history of journalism. Tucker Carlson is certainly a warrior of truth, logic and common sense, good over evil, right over wrong. And old Kanye West, now considered Ye West, a man of great vision, an entrepreneur, rock solid in the asset column. And my son Rocco works with his team on a musical and fashion level, and Kanye stood strong for God, family, country against the self-inflicted evil scourge of the forced transgender confusion that exists out there.

"So I'd like everybody, if they didn't see the Tucker Carlson interview with Kanye West, with Ye West — I guess 'Ye' is short for Kanye — the guy, I don't know if you've ever seen his chorus; he does a church choral with hundreds of the most gifted, talented, spiritual, soul music forces that I've ever seen — moving, moving, spiritual music. And Kanye West is behind all that," Nugent continued. "And he's coming right out and condemning the sexualization of our children, especially at the hands of his ex-wife and the entire Kardashian realm. What a bunch of rotten, horrible people. So it is a real ugly chapter, and I think people should pay attention to Kanye West. I think he's made some blunders in the past. When he got up and — I forget the name — Taylor something" — referring to Taylor Swift — "was winning an award and Kanye got up there and protested. I thought that was kind of cute and uncalled for. But it was harmless for the most part. But he seems to have really come unto his own. And he's been canceled, he's been attacked for standing up for Christianity, for standing up for the unborn human life that the left is maniacally scrambling to slaughter. He has identified, as a black man, what you and I cannot say as non-blacks. He has condemned the Democrat party of system of genocide where more black children are murdered in the womb than are even slaughtered on the streets. But the blacks that are slaughtered on the streets are slaughtered by blacks. And the sensationalizing and celebration of obesity in the black community all too often, which is just unhealthy. Kanye was touching and pushing all the important quality-of-life buttons — that you have to respect life in the womb, that you have to respect the 10 commandments and the guidance and nurture and love and discipline of our children and the condemnation and sexualization of innocent youth. And diet — he was talking about the importance of a conscientious, intelligent diet, against Big Pharma, against the atrocities of the FDA and the USDA."

Ted added: "If you want health, I recommend you get a bow and arrow and shoot a nice organic deer or a turkey or a hog or an elk or a pronghorn or a caribou or a moose. That's where you get a good diet. In fact, I've been in touch with Kanye's gang, his people, his team, and Kanye wants to learn to bow hunt. He wants to get right in the belly of God's miraculous renewable creation and be self-sufficient. And if ever there was a black heritage, it would be the hunting lifestyle. We got it from them."

A few days after Kanye's interview with Tucker aired, unaired footage from the controversial sit-down came to light, including one clip in which the rapper revealed that he was vaccinated when questioned by Carlson about the COVID-19 pandemic and associated healthcare response. (Carlson has been one of the most vocal critics of the COVID-19 vaccines.) Elsewhere in the unaired footage, Kanye claimed that "professional actors" and "fake children" were put in his house to manipulate and "sexualize [his] kids," and that the Kardashians "kidnapped" one of his kids on her birthday so that he couldn't see her.

In the last couple of weeks, West has been under fire for making blatantly antisemitic threats against Jewish people. He has since been locked out of both his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

A year and a half ago, Nugent praised Tucker Carlson as "a brave, ass-kicking, wall-destroying, lie-crushing guy" whose program should be watched "daily."

According to SILive, Polifact, a fact-checking web site that rates the accuracy of claims by elected officials and others on its Truth-O-Meter, has labeled a number of Carlson's statements False, Mostly False, and "Pants On Fire" false. In a court case in 2020, U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil's opinion, leaning heavily on the arguments of Fox's lawyers, said the following: "The 'general tenor' of [Tucker Carlson's] show should then inform a viewer that [Carlson] is not 'stating actual facts' about the topics he discusses and is instead engaging in 'exaggeration' and 'non-literal commentary.'"