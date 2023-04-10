TED NUGENT Stands With KID ROCK In ANHEUSER-BUSCH Boycott Over Company's Partnership With Trans Activist

Ted Nugent says that he stands with Kid Rock in the latter's meltdown over Anheuser-Busch's decision to enlist trans activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney as a Bud Light brand influencer.

The TikTok star with more than 10 million followers posted a video advertising the beer company's March Madness contest offering customers a chance to win $15,000. This caused a number of conservatives to share their apparent anger over the partnership, including Kid Rock, who posted a video of him using a semi-automatic rifle to shoot a rapid fire of bullets at several cases of Bud Light which had been placed on top of a table by a river.

"Grandpa is feeling a little frisky today. Let me tell you as clear and concise as possible," the 52-year-old rocker said before shooting up the beer. He then raised his middle finger and shouted: "Fuck Bud Light and fuck Anheuser-Busch."

Mulvaney revealed to her Instagram followers that Bud Light had sent her a personalized can with her face on it to commemorate 365 days since she began her gender transition.

However, Anheuser-Busch said the cans with Mulvaney's face on them were a personal gift to her and that she is one of hundreds of influencers the company partners with.

"Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points," a spokesperson for the company told Fox News. "From time to time, we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public."

Nugent addressed Anheuser-Busch's collaboration with Mulvaney in an interview with Eric Bolling, the host of Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance". Addressing Kid Rock's response to the world's largest brewing company's partnership with the TikTok star, Ted said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think I might have trained Kid Rock appropriately, because nothing says 'I love you' like a fully automatic MP5 and nine-millimeter blasting about 600 rounds per minute.

"The beauty of my life — there's so many things — is that I've never spent one red cent on alcohol, but I made my sure that my entire crew and my family will never allow any Anheuser-Bush products anywhere near my world," he continued. "Or now it looks like Jack Daniel's has fallen into the same crevasse of stupidity," he said, apparently referencing a Jack Daniel's ad from two years ago featuring a trio of drag performers as part of the brand's pact with "RuPaul's Drag Race" alums on the "Drag Queen Summer Glamp" campaign.

"How could they be that disrespectful and give the middle finger to their core consumer demographic?" Ted added. "Can they possibly have a meeting around a table and come to the conclusion that they're gonna piss in the face of the people that pay their salaries? This is the epitome of a cultural deprivation in an ongoing tsunami of cultural deprivation, but I get a kick out of it because good people are still standing our ground.

"I just wrapped up a wonderful shitkicker brunch I have every week with farmers and ranchers and cops and teachers and hardware store operators and energy barons and guitar players and music people, and we stand with Kid Rock's statement that if that corporation of that industry can be that out of touch and disrespectful to their consumer base, then — like Kid Rock said — have a nice day, dirtbags."

When Bolling implied that the vast majority of beer consumers would likely not be interested in promoting the radical gender theory associated with Dylan's gender identity, Ted said: "Don't try to use logic to figure this stuff out. Don't try to use logic to figure out Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. Don't try to use logic or you'll have a headache, because there's no logic to be found.

"I'm a guy that celebrates truth, logic and common sense, much like you, Eric, and all of my friends, and truth, logic and common sense is kryptonite to our government, to Big Tech, to the media, to everything leftist, communist, Democrat party. These people have not only lost their minds, they've lost their souls.

"And remember, I'm a big fan of quality beverages," he continued. "I think a beer is probably better for you than a sugary, nasty drink loaded with things that are bad for you. But I don't drink alcohol. But I have a backstage party every night, and my crew and my band and my friends come. There will never be any Anheuser-Busch or Jack Daniel's because they've gone down the same route.

"So we the people who stand for good over evil, we can't just voice it; we've really got to enact it. Walk the walk, not just talk the talk. So everybody out there, this is an indicator that you don't support Disney. You don't even support Tractor Supply. Eric, they supported a drag queen event in Waco where these perverted monsters were singing to children, 'We like it when you kiss me where I pee.' And an outfit like Tractor Supply supports this?

"So we don't do business with those people," Ted added. "And we call their headquarters and we let 'em know that we don't do business with them and we tell 'em that nobody we know will do business with them. So I'd like to think that the response to this will be appropriate."

Nugent and Kid Rock got to spend some time in the Oval Office with then-U.S. president Donald Trump in April 2017. They were joined by Sarah Palin, the former Alaskan governor and GOP vice presidential nominee, who posted photos of the visit on social media the following morning. Nugent later told the Detroit Free Press that he and Kid Rock represent a salt-of-the-earth American demographic that helped Trump land the presidency.