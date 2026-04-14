TESLA Announces 'Homage' Album Details, Shares Cover Of CLIMAX BLUES BAND's 'I Love You'

American hard rockers TESLA will release their new album, "Homage", on July 17, 2026, via Frontiers Music Srl.

Marking a full-circle moment in their storied career, the LP finds TESLA returning to its roots with a collection of covers honoring some of rock’s most timeless hits.

To offer fans a taste of what to expect on "Homage", TESLA has shared its cover of CLIMAX BLUES BAND's iconic track "I Love You" (2026 version). The new single arrives alongside an official video, available to view below.

TESLA comments: "'I Love You', like all the tracks on 'Homage', not only pays tribute to legends but gives us a chance to showcase our lead singer’s diversity as well as the musical dynamics we learned as a band many years ago."

It is remarkable to reflect on the more than 40 years since TESLA began as a cover band performing in California nightclubs before going on to write and record original material and sell millions of albums.

Much like their musical heroes — THE BEATLES and THE ROLLING STONES — artists who honed their craft by performing songs from those who came before them, TESLA followed a similar path in their early years and continues to embrace the tradition of paying tribute through cover songs today.

"Homage" not only honors legendary artists but also provides an opportunity to showcase TESLA lead singer Jeff Keith's vocal diversity. The album stands as a thank-you expressed through music, an offering to the iconic voices and songs that shaped the band’s influences and, ultimately, their own songwriting.

"Homage" is not about imitation, but acknowledgment, tracing the line from influence to identity, from listening to becoming. The project also arrives more than 20 years after the "Real To Reel" series, a release that helped inspire the creation of a new original TESLA song, "Never Alone".

The selected songs on "Homage" were chosen for a variety of reasons, primarily representing some of the greatest vocalists of all time, including Elvis Presley, Freddie Mercury, Sam Cooke, David Ruffin, Etta James and James Brown. Additional selections reflect songs the band grew up hearing on the radio and on their turntables.

On the upcoming album, TESLA shares: "Our new album 'Homage' is a thank-you note written in sound. An offering to the great singers and songs that shaped the music we grew up listening to, and the songs we would eventually write. We hope you all enjoy this as much as we did making it. Thank you for all the years — keep it real and keep on rockin'!"

"Homage" track listing:

01. Never Alone (original song)

02. Bring It On Home (Sam Cooke cover)

03. Spread Your Wings (QUEEN cover)

04. I Wish It Would Rain (THE TEMPTATIONS cover)

05. Night Moves (Bob Seger cover)

06. If I Can Dream (Elvis Presley cover)

07. Come And Get It (BADFINGER cover)

08. I Got You (James Brown cover)

09. Give A Little Bit (SUPERTRAMP cover)

10. I Love You (2026 Version) (CLIMAX BLUES BAND cover)

11. The Ballad Of Curtis Loew (LYNYRD SKYNYRD cover)

12. Have You Ever Seen The Rain (CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL cover)

13. I'd Rather Go Blind (Etta James cover)

14. Mind Your Own Business (Hank Williams Sr. cover)

TESLA will hit the road this summer on "The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins" tour with MÖTLEY CRÜE and EXTREME. The trek begins on July 17 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, and winds its way through the United States before concluding on September 26 in Ridgefield, Washington.

Last October, TESLA completed a five-song Las Vegas residency at the House Of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort And Casino. During this exclusive run of shows, TESLA touched all sides of its unique discography, including the heavier edge of electric songs like "Modern Day Cowboy", "Hang Tough" and "Edison's Medicine", as well as the band's acoustic-driven songs such as "Signs" and "Love Song" (two Top 10 Billboard-charting hits).

TESLA previously held a residency at the House Of Blues in April 2024.

TESLA's latest six-song EP, "All About Love", was released in November 2024. The EP included four versions of "All About Love" (acoustic, electric, hybrid, live); a live version of "Walk Away", a concert favorite from "Reel To Real, Vol. 1"; and another new song, "From The Heart", an instrumental track by Hannon.

Some fans criticized TESLA for adopting a 1980s-style polished production for its latest album, 2019's "Shock". The follow-up to June 2014's "Simplicity" was helmed by DEF LEPPARD guitarist Phil Collen, whose own group is no stranger to slicked-up, glossy-sounding recordings.

In September 2023, TESLA released the official music video for its cover of AEROSMITH's "S.O.S. (Too Bad)". The song was a bonus track on TESLA's live album, "Full Throttle Live!", which arrived in May 2023. The LP included the band's "Time To Rock!" single, plus other songs, all recorded in August 2022 at Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis, South Dakota.

In September 2021, original TESLA drummer Troy Luccketta announced that he would "take a little time from the road" to spend with family and friends. He has since been replaced at TESLA's gigs and in the recording studio by Steve Brown, the younger brother of former DOKKEN drummer Mick Brown.

TESLA's debut album, 1986's "Mechanical Resonance", went platinum on the strength of the hits "Modern Day Cowboy" and "Little Suzi". The 1989 follow-up album, "The Great Radio Controversy", produced five hits, including "Heaven's Trail (No Way Out)" and "Love Song", which hit the pop Top Ten.

Press photo credit: Brandon Gullion