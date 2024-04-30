TESTAMENT And KREATOR Announce 'Klash Of The Titans' North American Tour With POSSESSED

This fall, the "Klash Of The Titans" makes its triumphant return to North America. Fans will enjoy an epic night of metal with thrash royalty TESTAMENT and KREATOR co-headlining the run. The 33-date trek will kick off on September 12 in Reno making its way across the U.S. and will include seven Canadian dates before concluding in San Francisco on October 27. Joining the night are special guests Bay Area death metal pioneers and labelmates POSSESSED.

TESTAMENT states: "Get ready North America. We are looking forward to a co-headline tour with our thrash master friends KREATOR. This is gonna be a madhouse of a show with our Bay Area homies POSSESSED opening the show so get there early. TESTAMENT will be performing an old-school set celebrating the re-release of 'The Legacy' and 'The New Order'."

KREATOR's Mille Petrozza comments: "We're very proud to bring a second edition of the 'Klash Of The Titans' to North America! This time with the Bay area beasts TESTAMENT and one of my favorite bands in the world, POSSESSED. From start to finish, this is metal madness and we can't wait to deliver our biggest shows to date over there!"

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, May 1 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) local time and end on Thursday, May 2 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "HEAVYMETAL" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. local time.

Confirmed dates for TESTAMENT and KREATOR's co-headlining "Klash Of The Titans" North American 2024 tour with POSSESSED are:

Sep. 12 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

Sep. 13 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

Sep. 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Centre

Sep. 16 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

Sep. 17 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

Sep. 18 - Vancouver, BC Canada - Vogue

Sep. 20 - Calgary, AB Canada - MacEwan Hall

Sep. 21 - Enoch, AB Canada - River Cree Casino

Sep. 22 - Saskatoon, SK Canada - Coors Event Centre

Sep. 24 - Winnipeg, MB Canada - Burton Cummings Theatre

Sep. 26 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live

Sep. 28 - Huber Heights, Oh - Rose Music Center

Sep. 29 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

Oct. 01 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

Oct. 03 - Toronto, ON Canada - History

Oct. 04 - Montreal, QC Canada - MTelus

Oct. 05 - New Haven, CT - College Street

Oct. 06 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Oct. 08 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Oct. 10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theatre

Oct. 11 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Casino

Oct. 12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Oct. 13 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Oct. 15 - Orlando, FL. - Hard Rock Live

Oct. 16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Oct. 18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)

Oct. 19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec

Oct. 20 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

Oct. 22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Oct. 23 - Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque Convention Center

Oct. 24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Oct. 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

Oct. 27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield