TESTAMENT And KREATOR Announce 'Klash Of The Titans' North American Tour With POSSESSED

TESTAMENT And KREATOR Announce 'Klash Of The Titans' North American Tour With POSSESSEDApril 30, 2024
This fall, the "Klash Of The Titans" makes its triumphant return to North America. Fans will enjoy an epic night of metal with thrash royalty TESTAMENT and KREATOR co-headlining the run. The 33-date trek will kick off on September 12 in Reno making its way across the U.S. and will include seven Canadian dates before concluding in San Francisco on October 27. Joining the night are special guests Bay Area death metal pioneers and labelmates POSSESSED.
TESTAMENT states: "Get ready North America. We are looking forward to a co-headline tour with our thrash master friends KREATOR. This is gonna be a madhouse of a show with our Bay Area homies POSSESSED opening the show so get there early. TESTAMENT will be performing an old-school set celebrating the re-release of 'The Legacy' and 'The New Order'."
KREATOR's Mille Petrozza comments: "We're very proud to bring a second edition of the 'Klash Of The Titans' to North America! This time with the Bay area beasts TESTAMENT and one of my favorite bands in the world, POSSESSED. From start to finish, this is metal madness and we can't wait to deliver our biggest shows to date over there!"
A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, May 1 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) local time and end on Thursday, May 2 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "HEAVYMETAL" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. local time.
Confirmed dates for TESTAMENT and KREATOR's co-headlining "Klash Of The Titans" North American 2024 tour with POSSESSED are:
Sep. 12 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort
Sep. 13 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
Sep. 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Centre
Sep. 16 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
Sep. 17 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre
Sep. 18 - Vancouver, BC Canada - Vogue
Sep. 20 - Calgary, AB Canada - MacEwan Hall
Sep. 21 - Enoch, AB Canada - River Cree Casino
Sep. 22 - Saskatoon, SK Canada - Coors Event Centre
Sep. 24 - Winnipeg, MB Canada - Burton Cummings Theatre
Sep. 26 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live
Sep. 28 - Huber Heights, Oh - Rose Music Center
Sep. 29 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
Oct. 01 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
Oct. 03 - Toronto, ON Canada - History
Oct. 04 - Montreal, QC Canada - MTelus
Oct. 05 - New Haven, CT - College Street
Oct. 06 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
Oct. 08 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
Oct. 10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theatre
Oct. 11 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Casino
Oct. 12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Oct. 13 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
Oct. 15 - Orlando, FL. - Hard Rock Live
Oct. 16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
Oct. 18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)
Oct. 19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec
Oct. 20 - Dallas, TX - The Factory
Oct. 22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Oct. 23 - Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque Convention Center
Oct. 24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Oct. 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium
Oct. 27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
