TESTAMENT Is Working On 'Epic' New Song For Next Studio Album

On September 30, TESTAMENT frontman Chuck Billy spoke to Canada's The Metal Voice about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band's follow-up to 2020's "Titans Of Creation" album. He said: "October 15th is the last show of [the summer/fall 2022 leg of 'The Bay Strikes Back Tour' with EXODUS, and DEATH ANGEL], so we'll work [on new material] right up to Christmas and then right after New Year's we'll get right back at it. I know [guitarists] Eric [Peterson] and Alex [Skolnick] have been working and jamming together, and I hear there's an epic song that's been created. I haven't heard it yet, but I hear it's epic. That's all they say — 'it's epic.' I'm, like, 'Okay.' That's the word they throw at me. But we'll see."

As for the musical direction of the new TESTAMENT songs, Chuck said: "I think TESTAMENT will always stay in the vein of TESTAMENT and not not follow trends or follow what's hip today. Even though there's a lot of great new bands I love and I go, 'Man, that's great. I really love it.' But we can't change; we wanna kind of stay TESTAMENT. I hear it from fans when you talk to 'em. They always say, 'Thank you for being who you are for so long.' So we just have to continue that."

Last month, TESTAMENT recruited drummer Chris Dovas (SEVEN SPIRES) to play the first six dates of the summer/fall leg of "The Bay Strikes Back Tour". He was filling in for Lombardo, who was unable to make the gigs due to a scheduling conflict with the MISFITS.

"The Bay Strikes Back Tour" will conclude on October 15 in San Jose, California.

An original member of thrash metal legends SLAYER, Lombardo was the guest drummer on TESTAMENT's 1999 studio album "The Gathering", which also marked the first time the band worked with then-up-and-coming British producer/engineer Andy Sneap.

Lombardo rejoined TESTAMENT in February following the departure of Gene Hoglan.

TESTAMENT released a "Titans Of Creation" video album on September 9 via Nuclear Blast. The limited-edition collectible features performance videos of all the tracks on the record. The footage was compiled at a soundstage in San Francisco and was edited into music video-style clips that were made available on Blu-ray accompanying the CD with bonus photos and liner notes plus a button and sticker in a longbox. Staying true to the record, the performances feature Gene Hoglan behind the kit. This version is limited to 6,500 units worldwide.

"Titans Of Creation" was produced by Billy and Peterson while Juan Urteaga of Trident Studios handled co-producing, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was responsible for the mixing and mastering of the album. Eliran Kantor stepped up once again to create a new masterpiece of artwork for the cover of this release.