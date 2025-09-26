TESTAMENT's ERIC PETERSON On Feeling Inspired During Making Of 'Para Bellum' Album: 'We're Still Having Fun With It'

In a new interview with Alex Stojanovic of Metal Master Kingdom, TESTAMENT guitarist Eric Peterson spoke about the band's upcoming album, "Para Bellum", which is due on October 10 via Nuclear Blast. Regarding the songwriting process for the LP, Eric said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): " I think not having to write a record, like we used to do, every year gives you a little bit more time to find the right… I mean, it is only 10 songs, and the songs are three to five minutes. I think just finding the right riffs and then building off 'em. I think all the different styles are just from different periods of time, riffs that we've had. I'm still reaching in sometimes to some of the older riffs that I've had. Like the beginning of [the song] 'Para Bellum', believe it or not, is a heavy part when 'The Legacy' had a heavy part — not the album 'The Legacy' but the song 'The Legacy' [from 1990's 'Souls Of Black' album]. So there's stuff like that a little here and there. But overall, it's pretty much all kind of new stuff. And, yeah, I think we're still having fun with it. And getting new blood, a new drummer. I think any time you get a new drummer or you're jamming something new, it's more about the music and the participation is more sincere, I think."

Asked about his musical chemistry with new TESTAMENT drummer Chris Dovas, who is less than half his age, having been born in 1998, 11 years after the release of TESTAMENT's debut album, Eric said: "Well, we're in modern times, so everyday life is the same for everybody. But, yeah, it's not like I'm getting somebody from Elvis's [Presley] band in the '50s and I'm in the '70s and I'm a hippie. It used to be really decades apart, but for some reason in the 2000s everything's kind of not really changed, if that makes any sense. And I think from his schooling and his dad's a metalhead, he was very much influenced and listens to the same kind of stuff we did. I mean, the first question I would ask someone of that age is, 'Have you ever tripped on DEEP PURPLE or UFO?' Or, 'What about RUSH? He's all, 'RUSH. I love 'Hemispheres'.' And I'm, like, 'Dude, that's my favorite record.' So the technicality of those kind of records. And then, of course, for me in TESTAMENT, I'm probably the only one that listens to [black metal bands like] DISSECTION and EMPEROR and knows about WATAIN and stuff like that. I don't think any of the other guys listen to that, but Chris is, like, 'Oh, yeah.' So right away we're just like two peas in a pod."

TESTAMENT has released two singles so far from "Para Bellum": "Infanticide A.I." and "Shadow People".

The official animated video for "Shadow People", created by Freakshot Films, can be seen below.

When "Para Bellum" was first announced in August, it was accompanied by the official music video for "Infanticide A.I.", directed by Joey Durango.

Peterson stated about "Infanticide A.I.": "When we wrote the song. I think it was like 12 at night and we were done for the day for jamming, and Chris [Dovas, TESTAMENT drummer] was at the house and we were watching [the 2023 horror film] 'Evil Dead Rise'. And just within a half hour, I'm, like, 'Come on. We're going downstairs.' And just the imagery of that."

Added Dovas: "It just inspired us. We're, like, 'We're gonna go down and write some evil music. Come on, let's go.' I think we were drinking some Jäger[meister] or something like that. And, yeah, I don't know. We were just up really late. It was one of those nights where we were up till two, three in the morning just jamming, and it was kind of how that song was born."

Eric continued: "I think a lot of movies, for me, visually, horror movies, I think that inspires me to write music."

TESTAMENT bassist Steve DiGiorgio chimed in: "I always knew that was a strong one right out of the gate. I had a feeling it would be considered probably a single or a title track."

TESTAMENT singer Chuck Billy previously stated about "Para Bellum": "The new album 'Para Bellum' consists of some fast, heavy and melodic tunes. Once again Peterson has found a way to keep the song writing fresh and modern sounding. It's gonna be hard to choose what songs to play live cause to many to choose from."

Peterson added: "It's been five years since our last record 'Titans Of Creation' was released. Since then, we all waited to get back to it and we all did in a big way! Now our long over due new record 'Para Bellum' is upon us and about to be released in October. We are super stoked and excited to release new blood and fury to you all! With our first single 'Infanticide A.I.' we're coming out swinging! But with new velocities of fury, while maintaining a balance that we all love and know from a TESTAMENT track. Enjoy!"

With every generation comes a great war. It may take years to fully reveal itself, but the seasoned warrior knows preparation is everything. Now in 2025, Bay Area thrash metal icons TESTAMENT return with their fourteenth studio album, "Para Bellum". Taken from the Latin phrase "Si vis pacem, para bellum" — "If you want peace, prepare for war" — the album stands as both a battle cry and an observation of humanity's uneasy alliance with its own creations. As technology accelerates and disconnection grows, "Para Bellum" sees TESTAMENT reflecting the modern chaos through music that's urgent, sharp, and unflinchingly human.

True to TESTAMENT's legacy, "Para Bellum" is a masterclass in dynamic thrash songwriting, guided by founding guitarist Eric Peterson and vocalist Chuck Billy, who continue to lead the band with vision and force. Each track on the album stands on its own — distinct in structure, key, and atmosphere — but when taken together, they create a record that flows seamlessly, puzzle-like, through eras and styles. From the haunting, groove-laden "Shadow People" to the whiplash intensity of "Infanticide A.I.", the band explores themes both timeless and immediate: technology's encroachment, supernatural dread, generational collapse, and duels worthy of a standoff in "The Gathering"-esque "High Noon".

"Who's the fastest?" Billy joked, "It sounds like there is about to be a draw." Songs shift effortlessly from pummeling thrash to eerie darkness, with Chuck stretching his voice across clean chants, guttural roars, and whispers of doom, all in perfect sync with the mood of each piece.

To the delight of many life-long TESTAMENT fans, this record also sees the inclusion of a ballad for the first time in many years. Precisely formulated to weave effortlessly with the album, "Meant To Be" contains a world of variety within itself; "I love how the song takes off at the end and just doesn't look back," explained Peterson. "It's different, but it fits. It's like a breath of fresh air." This also marks another novel moment for the band using true, orchestrated strings performed by world renowned cellist Dave Eggar.

A major evolution on "Para Bellum" is the addition of powerhouse drummer Chris Dovas, whose precision, speed, and instinctive dynamics infuse the album with fresh energy. Working closely with Peterson throughout the writing process, Dovas helped shape song structures, accelerated the workflow, and injected a level of versatility that amplifies the album's modern edge without straying from the TESTAMENT sound. "He's so inspired and quick to throw ideas back," said Peterson, who also embraced his own black metal influences more heavily this time, both vocally and in the guitar work. Tracks like "Infanticide A.I." and "For The Love Of Pain" reflect this genre-blending approach — tight thrash foundations with ripples of black metal atmosphere. "Eric and I have a lot of similar influences," explained Dovas, "We worked really closely on this album and had a great time."

Alongside Peterson, Alex Skolnick's guitar work remains both razor-sharp and exploratory. "This album captures many different sides of the band through the years, along with some fresh new sounds," Skolnick noted. "There's a little something for everyone. You will not be disappointed." Rounding out the rhythm section is the inimitable Steve DiGiorgio, whose walking bass lines add a unique low-ness, and technical depth, locking in flawlessly with Dovas's expressive drumming. Meanwhile, Chuck leads the lyrical vision with contributions from longtime collaborator Del James and other friends, weaving a mix of supernatural mythos, sociopolitical commentary, and apocalyptic dread.

Recorded with Juan Urteaga and mixed for the first time by Jens Bogren, "Para Bellum" is extremely polished and operating at full throttle. The cover art, once again painted by Eliran Kantor, captures the album's essence: a serene angel made of missiles, an explosion turned halo, surrounded by shovel-bearing cultists with books strapped to their faces. It's a visual metaphor for blind belief and self-destruction — created, notably, by hand — in an era flooded by A.I.-generated imagery.

In its opening notes, "Para Bellum" nods to the past by resurrecting a lost bridge from "The Legacy" — a full-circle moment that anchors the album's expansive sonic journey. And as it ends, it does so peacefully, with a moment of classical-esque finger picking long used by Peterson to warm up his hands before battle. From first note to last breath, "Para Bellum" is an album by warriors — crafted in chaos, and built to outlast the wars to come!

"Para Bellum" track listing:

01. For The Love Of Pain

02. Infanticide A.I.

03. Shadow People

04. Meant To Be

05. High Noon

06. Witch Hunt

07. Nature Of The Beast

08. Room 117

09. Havana Syndrome

10. Para Bellum

