THE 69 EYES Shares New Single 'I Survive' Featuring STEVE STEVENS

Finnish hard rockers THE 69 EYES have signed to BLKIIBLK, the heavy metal imprint of Frontiers Label Group.

Starting a brand new chapter in their career, they proudly unveil their new track, "I Survive", along with an official music video, available below.

The song features American guitarist Steve Stevens, best known as Billy Idol's guitarist and songwriting collaborator, and for his lead guitar work on the theme to "Top Gun" ("Top Gun Anthem"),for which he won the Grammy for "Best Pop Instrumental Performance" in 1987.

THE 69 EYES comments: "Our new single 'I Survive', written by guitar legend Steve Stevens and Jyrki 69, is THE 69 EYES at our best: simply rocking! The track is mixed by Barry Pointer (OZZY OSBOURNE, MÖTLEY CRÜE, etc) to bring the extra Hollywood magic in."

Once you've survived the 1980s rock scene, you become unstoppable — and THE 69 EYES are living proof. Formed in Helsinki in 1989 and still going strong with the same line-up some four decades later, the Helsinki Vampires have earned their legendary status.

In a world with fewer and fewer true believers in leather jackets, midnight sunglasses and low-slung guitars, THE 69 EYES keep the Johnny Thunders's flame burning like an endless sleazy club night back in the day.

Their biggest hit, "Lost Boys" from 2005, was made into an iconic music video by MTV's "Jackass" star and skater Bam Margera and the song still remains on annual Halloween rock playlists.

One foot on glam, another one on goth, THE 69 EYES have released thirteen albums, reaching gold and platinum and a mainstream status in their native Finland. They have been touring without any notable breaks all over the world the last twenty years.

Vocals, a lead and a rhythm guitar, a bass and drums are the classic rock band lineup. THE 69 EYES have the magic on stage that is needed for these elements to carry on beyond the rock 'n' roll dreams, both theirs and those of their cult following.

THE 69 EYES is:

Jyrki 69 - Vocals

Bazie - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Timo-Timo - Guitar

Archzie - Bass, Backing Vocals

Jussi 69 – Drums

Photo credit: Marek Sabogal