THE ACCÜSED Returns With New Single 'Garden Of Fools'

Condar Records has announced a brand new release from the original kings of splatter rock THE ACCÜSED.

The new single and music video "Garden Of Fools" from THE ACCÜSED was made available on all digital platforms this past Friday, March 7.

THE ACCÜSED is back with a lineup featuring original frontman/vocalist John Dahlin, founding member Tommy Niemeyer on guitar, drummer Josh Sinder from the "Grinning Like An Undertaker" album and Brookelle Sinder on bass.

"Garden Of Fools" was released via THE ACCÜSED's own imprint label Condar Records. It was mixed at Kansas House Studios and mastered by the legendary Jack Endino.

THE ACCÜSED has been hard at work in Martha's Splatter Laboratory cooking up new material and sharpening the blade for upcoming live shows in 2025.

"We have been working our fingers to the bone for the last few years to get this band properly back in shape to deliver the razor-sharp, face-blistering attack that this band is known for," says Niemeyer. "John has been amazing to work with as a vocalist and brings a fresh, healthy dose of 'Splat' to the new material and now this band does major justice to the old classics that will be in the live set like 'Slow Death' and 'Halo Of Flies'."

Niemeyer adds: "Josh's drumming is 'powerhouse unlimited' and together with his daughter Brookelle on bass, it's a brutal rhythm section, proving the apple really doesn't fall far from the tree."

"Garden Of Fools" is the first of several planned new music releases this year from THE ACCÜSED.