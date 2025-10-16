THE BLACK CROWES Celebrate 30 Years Of 'Amorica' With Filmed Performance For 'Recorded Live At Analog' On PBS

Grammy- and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame–nominated rock band THE BLACK CROWES perform their acclaimed 1994 album "Amorica" in a brand-new episode of "Recorded Live At Analog", presented by United Family of Cards from Chase. The PBS series, filmed at Analog in Nashville, highlights a wide range of music genres including rock, Americana, country and jazz.

Led by founding brothers Chris and Rich Robinson, THE BLACK CROWES revive "Amorica" on the Analog stage in episode seven of season two for an exclusive audience of fans and United Cardmembers, sitting just inches away from the action. They shared stories behind many of their songs and played the album in full, including hits "Wiser Time", "P. 25 London", "A Conspiracy" and more, led by Chris Robinson's powerful rock vocals and the band's smooth and heavy rhythm and blues sound. The rollicking live show ended with an encore of Southern rock classic "Remedy". THE BLACK CROWES mark the 30th anniversary of their seminal album "Amorica" with a remastered, deluxe reissue featuring seven unreleased recordings, set for release November 14.

The performance is available to stream for free on YouTube starting today, Thursday, October 16, with national broadcasts airing on public television stations (check local listings). Produced by iMaggination, Inc. and presented on public television by WNPT Nashville PBS, this special episode was directed by Pat Heaphy / LCM247.

"Revisiting 'Amorica' in Nashville felt like coming home… A chance to reconnect with a record that defined a chapter for us," says Chris Robinson. "It was great to be able to share it with fans in a way that felt so personal."

"Recorded Live At Analog" showcases live shows filmed at Analog inside of Nashville's Hutton Hotel, located just steps away from Music Row. Analog is an emblem of Nashville's creative spirit, designed to create a connection between artist and audience. State-of-the-art acoustics and a comfortable, up-close setting make for truly memorable moments. From legends to up-and-coming musicians, the Analog stage is a hub for Nashville's unrivaled music scene.

THE BLACK CROWES stand as one of rock and roll's most iconic and unapologetic bands, defined by raw energy, soulful swagger, and a catalog that has shaped generations. Since reuniting in 2019, the Robinson brothers have reignited the fire that first made them a global force, bringing their electrifying live show to more than 150 concerts across 20 countries worldwide. Their career has been marked by timeless records, unforgettable tours, and a fearless spirit that continues to inspire both fans and fellow musicians. In recent years, THE BLACK CROWES have been recognized with their first Grammy nomination in more than three decades for "Happiness Bastards" ("Best Rock Album") and a 2025 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nomination. These milestones amplify their continued relevance and enduring impact. The band also commemorated the 25th anniversary of their historic performances with Jimmy Page by re-releasing the acclaimed live album "Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: Live At The Greek" in March 2025. True to form, THE BLACK CROWES remain committed to delivering stripped-down, bare-boned rock and roll: gritty, loud, and in your face. No gloss, no glitter, just rhythm and blues at its very best.