THE BLACK CROWES Share New Single, 'Cross Your Fingers' From Upcoming Album 'Happiness Bastards'

THE BLACK CROWES have released a new single, "Cross Your Fingers". The track is taken from the band's upcoming album, "Happiness Bastards", which will arrive on March 15. The band's first full-length LP of new material in 15 years will be released via THE BLACK CROWES' own record label, Silver Arrow Records.

THE BLACK CROWES leaders Chris Robinson (lead vocals) and Rich Robinson (guitar) worked on the follow-up to 2009's "Before The Frost… Until The Freeze" with producer Jay Joyce.

The first single from "Happiness Bastards", a song called "Wanting And Waiting", came out on January 12.

In a statement, Chris said: "'Happiness Bastards' is our love letter to rock 'n' roll. Rich and I are always writing and creating music; that has never stopped for us, and it is always where we find harmony together. This record represents that."

Rich added: "This album is a continuation of our story as a band. Our years of experience writing and making music and touring the world are represented in this record, and we were brilliantly guided by one of the best producers in the business, Jay Joyce. I am incredibly proud of what we put together."

"Happiness Bastards" contains 10 tracks, including a guest appearance by Lainey Wilson, a Grammy-nominated country singer and songwriter who rose to prominence after her music was featured on the television drama "Yellowstone". She was named the 2023 CMA Entertainer Of The Year.

"Happiness Bastards" track listing:

01. Bedside Manners

02. Rats And Clowns

03. Cross Your Fingers

04. Wanting And Waiting

05. Wilted Rose (featuring Lainey Wilson)

06. Dirty Cold Sun

07. Bleed It Dry

08. Flesh Wound

09. Follow The Moon

10. Kindred Friend

THE BLACK CROWES' 2024 headline tour is set to hit 35 cities in North America and Europe this spring in support of their forthcoming studio album.

The "Happiness Bastards" tour will kick off at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on April 2, making stops in major markets, including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago, New York, and Boston, before ending the North American run in Philadelphia on May 7 at The Met Philadelphia.

The "Happiness Bastards" tour international run will begin May 14 in Manchester, U.K., at the O2 Apollo, making stops in London, Brussels, Amsterdam, Paris, Milan, Berlin and more before wrapping up the expansive tour on June 9 in Mérida at the Stone & Music festival.

THE BLACK CROWES released an acoustic collection called "Croweology" in 2010. An EP, "1972" — a collection of covers — arrived in May 2022.

Joining Chris and Rich in THE BLACK CROWES' most recent touring lineup were returning bassist Sven Pipien, who played with the band live from 1997 up until the band's hiatus in 2015, along with Brian Griffin on drums, Joel Robinow on keyboards and Isaiah Mitchell on guitar.

In celebration of the culmination of their 2021-22 reunion tour, THE BLACK CROWES released "The Black Crowes: Shake Your Money Maker Live", an ode to the band reuniting and following an epic two-year anniversary tour with over 100 dates worldwide.

A deluxe reissue of "The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion" arrived on December 1, 2023. The set included previously unreleased studio recordings, rare B-sides and a live performance from 1993 at Houston's Sam Houston Coliseum.

THE BLACK CROWES' debut album, 1990's "Shake Your Money Maker", was re-released in multi-formats sets in February 2021 through UMe/American Recordings. The album, fueled by singles "Jealous Again", "Twice As Hard", "She Talks To Angels" and a cover of fellow Georgian Otis Redding's "Hard To Handle", has sold over five million copies.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin