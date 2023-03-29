  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

THE CULT Announces June/July 2023 European Tour

March 29, 2023

Supporting the global release of their critically acclaimed album "Under The Midnight Sun", in 2023 THE CULT will connect with European fans via a major summer tour with a series of headlining shows and major festival appearances kicking off in Brussels, Belgium on June 14. Accompanying the tour announcement is the release of THE CULT's fiery, expressionistic new video for "Vendetta X", the third single from "Under The Midnight Sun". The song's stylized cinematic reimagining was directed by the band's longtime collaborator Juan Azulay (known for his powerful imagery created with ground-breaking artists spanning SIGUR RÓS to Lydia Lunch). The video is available to watch below.

THE CULT European tour dates:

June 14 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, BE
June 15 - LKA Longhorn - Stuttgart, DE
June 21 - La Riviera - Madrid, ES
June 22 - Razzmatazz - Barceona, ES
June 23 - BBK Bilbao Music Legends Festival - Bilbao, ES
June 25 - Les Docks - Lausanne, Switzerland
June 27 - Budapest Park - Budapest, HU
June 29 - Arsenal Fest - Kragujevac, RS
June 30 - SRC Salaata - Zagreb, HR
July 01 - Pordenone Blues Festival - Pordenone, IT
July 04 - Cardiff Castle - Cardiff, UK
July 05 - Halifax Piece Hall - Halifax, UK
July 06 - Scarborough Open Air Theatre - Scarborough, UK

In a recent interview with Germany's Rock Antenne, THE CULT frontman Ian Astbury was full of praise for "Under The Midnight Sun", calling it "essential." He clarified: "If you're a fan of rock music, our new record's essential… I don't think there's any recent releases of rock music that come close to 'Under The Midnight Sun'. And to say that, it may sound like an arrogant statement, but I'm tired of this bullshit. Stop it. Stop phoning it in. Stop exploiting your fans. Stop patronizing your fans. And stop calling them fans. They're your benefactors. Our audience are our benefactors."

Astbury continued: "I have such incredible gratitude and respect to people who would actually pay their hard-earned money to walk through a door, buy a record, come to a show, buy a t-shirt. Are you kidding? I was one; I am one. I appreciate that. I appreciate them. And that's why we made this record, because we wanted it to be the best of the best of the best. It's a gift. Yeah, you've gotta pay for it. But I'm sorry, that's… it's society."

"Under The Midnight Sun" arrived in October via Black Hill Records. The LP was produced by Tom Dalgety (PIXIES, GHOST, ROYAL BLOOD). Dalgety is the first British producer THE CULT has worked with since its second album, "Love" (1985).

Astbury previously spoke highly of "Under The Midnight Sun" last July in an interview with Dayton Daily News. At the time, he said: "It is a different animal. It destroys 'Hidden City' and anything else we've done in quite a while. We dug deep and put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this record.

"It's a brave new world out there and we want to be a part of it, but you don't get to be a part of it unless you're doing your best work," he added. "There are no free passes for anyone. You're only as good as what's happening today."

In a separate interview with the Los Angeles Daily News, Astbury stated about "Under The Midnight Sun": "This new album is a really honest, authentic depiction of where we are today. It's a very focused record and it's layered, it's dense, it's celebratory and it gets dark. There's a lot in this record. It's an amalgamation of THE CULT's major influences, the DNA of the band all culminating in a very special moment."

Born out of the ashes of the U.K. post-punk scene, THE CULT evolved to become one of the most influential and controversial rock bands of the late 20th century, selling millions of albums, headlining arenas and stadiums around the world, infusing innovative possibilities into the worlds of music and art, and quickly ascending through the ranks of the indie music world to achieve global status. THE CULT, whose music transformed from punk rock to post-punk, psychedelia, heavy dance music and transcendental hard rock, became one of the handful of important bands in the U.S. post-modern and hard rock communities, and was embraced by a generation that was waking up to the influence of 1960s and 1970s rock icons like LED ZEPPELIN, THE NEW YORK DOLLS and David Bowie.

The constant core of THE CULT is the "head and heart" of the band, Astbury and guitarist/composer Billy Duffy. Attitude incarnate, the chemistry between these two vastly different artists — equal parts genuine affection and palpable tension — remains the source of their long-standing partnership. Duffy grounds Astbury's esoteric side with a hard rock perspective, and there is no doubt that at all times, these two have each other's back. THE CULT's current lineup also includes former WHITE ZOMBIE, EXODUS and TESTAMENT drummer John Tempesta.

Find more on The cult
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).