THE DAMNED Announces 50th-Anniversary Show At London's OVO Arena Wembley

Legendary punk pioneers THE DAMNED have announced a special 50th-anniversary show at London, United Kingdom's OVO Arena Wembley on Friday, April 11, 2026, marking five decades since the band first exploded onto the scene as one of the founders of British punk rock.

The milestone celebration will also feature special guests THE LOVELESS featuring Marc Almond, PETER HOOK & THE LIGHT and THE COURETTES.

Speaking about this unmissable night of history, THE DAMNED said: "Half a century on and who'd of thought THE DAMNED would still be upright and breathing? We have shared some tragic losses along the way, but like a finely tuned engine, THE DAMNED still has the power and finesse to excite, entertain and accelerate into our 50th year…

"To mark this milestone event, we've booked OVO Arena Wembley for the 11th of April 2026 and after a lot of careful deliberation have put a bill together for a night for you to remember and will be joined by THE COURETTES, Peter Hook and Marc Almond!

"We haven't made up the set list as yet but with 50 years of catalogue to choose from, only the best songs from our chequered history will be performed — and with the passion and commitment all good music lovers deserve. You know we won't disappoint… We never thought we'd make it this far and neither did you…."

Yesterday, they played the Forever Now festival at Milton Keynes Bowl and let their fans know about this unique celebratory show.

Formed in 1976, THE DAMNED were the first U.K. punk band to release a single ("New Rose"),the first to release an album ("Damned Damned Damned"),and the first to tour America. Over five decades, they have remained one of the most enduring and influential bands in punk, goth and alternative rock.

The 50th-anniversary show promises to be a career-spanning celebration, drawing from their extensive catalog that includes classics like "New Rose", "Neat Neat Neat", "Love Song" and "Grimly Fiendish".

They are still earning an ever-expanding fan base fuelled by legendary live shows. Their dark lyrics and Dave Vanian's rich baritone vocals also catapulted THE DAMNED to the forefront of the goth-rock genre. THE DAMNED today defy categorization and their songs defy time, sounding as vital as the day they were released.

Last year, David Vanian, Captain Sensible, Rat Scabies and Paul Gray played triumphant shows across the U.K., the first time this lineup has played together in 35 years, since 1989.

This tour welcomes Rat Scabies back to the stage, who has rejoined the band for tours, festivals and more. One of the original founding members, THE DAMNED drummer Scabies puts it simply: "Be careful what you wish for."

THE DAMNED is:

Dave Vanian – Vocals

Captain Sensible - Guitar

Rat Scabies - Drums

Paul Gray – Bass

Monty Oxymoron - Keyboards

Press photo courtesy of The Outside Organisation