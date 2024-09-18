THE DARKNESS Announces New Album 'Dreams On Toast'

British rock veterans THE DARKNESS have returned to bedazzle and amaze once more as they serve up their eighth studio album, "Dreams On Toast", in March 2025 via Cooking Vinyl.

"You know that thing when God's breath tickles your soul and tells you to create? Yeah, makes me giggle too. But you can't resist," comments THE DARKNESS frontman Justin Hawkins. "God might not be the power she once was, but say what you like about her, she knows damn well that what the world needs now, is rock sweet rock. And who are we, mere mortals of extraordinary ability, to argue with the divine?

"So we knuckled down and thought really hard about the best of the best, the elite songs, the life-changing music of the ages. Then we popped out a dozen bangers before lunch. And these bangers we present to you here, wallowing in an aromatic aural ragu, served atop the charred remains of our envious contemporaries… ladies and gentlemen, I give you 'Dreams On Toast'!"

A lavish display of sonic delicacies, "Dreams On Toast" is a dynamic dish packed full of sure-to-be hits. This is no better demonstrated than with lead single "The Longest Kiss", out today (September 18). An upbeat pop classic which tips its hat to the '70s pop genius of both QUEEN and Paul McCartney, it finds THE DARKNESS dance across jaunty piano keys and frolicking guitar licks in irresistible top form.

Justin explains: "Misty Orchards! That's not my porn name, that's the kind of scenery that I love. I awakened to such a vista in the delightful Scottish highland town of Nairn on the morning that inspiration for 'The Longest Kiss' lyric struck. I was bleary eyed and locked in an unending embrace with my (mid)life partner. Weird that I can still sing, but that's a testament to the resilience of humans, especially lead singers. The music itself is a piano-led composition, the chorus of which my brother and I came up with after he'd taken a long time to empty his bladder during some impressive pub endurance. The verses were transposed from a song I've been working on for decades as part of a musical about the collapse of the Lowestoft fishing industry, called 'The Collapse Of The Lowestoft Fishing Industry'. The musical isn't finished yet. But 'The Longest Kiss' is. The results are astounding. We're all very proud of this. Please, to enjoy!"

The "Dreams On Toast" album artwork was designed by Grammy-nominated artist Perry Shall.

Not only will "Dreams On Toast" feature arguably THE DARKNESS's best collection of songs yet, but the band will also be hitting the road next March for its largest headline tour of the U.K. in years, solidifying their status as one of Britain, and indeed the world's, most important rock bands.

The "Dreams On Toast" U.K. headline tour will see THE DARKNESS play 17 shows across the country, finishing at London's OVO Wembley Arena on March 29. Support comes from Northern Irish indie-rock heroes ASH, who first supported THE DARKNESS on their legendary "Permission To Land" tour over 20 years ago.

Lead singer of ASH, Tim Wheeler, comments: "In 2004 we toured the U.K.'s arenas with THE DARKNESS as 'Permission To Land' catapulted them into the big league. Next March, 21 years later, we will reunite to tear across Britain before an epic crescendo at Wembley Arena. We believe in a thing called rock!"

Fans who pre-order "Dreams On Toast" from THE DARKNESS's official store will receive access to a pre-sale for the March UK tour. The pre-sale, including VIP upgrades, will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25 and will remain live until any remaining tickets go on general sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 27.

March 2025 U.K. headline tour dates:

March 07 - Ipswich, Regent's Theatre

March 08 - Oxford, New Theatre

March 09 - Swansea, Arena

March 11 - Guildford, G Live

March 12 - Hull, Connexin Arena

March 14 - Liverpool, Guild Of Students

March 15 - Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

March 17 - York, Barbican

March 18 - Edinburgh, Usher Hall

March 20 - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

March 21 - Newcastle, O2 City Hall

March 22 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

March 24 - Bristol, Beacon Theatre

March 25 - Portsmouth, Guildhall

March 27 - Leicester, De Montford Hall

March 28 - Cambridge, Corn Exchange

March 29 - London, OVO Arena Wembley

More than 20 years after THE DARKNESS exploded with the big bang that changed the face of British rock music, their cheeky, spandex-clad anthems continue to capture hearts, and a new generation of fans, around the world. None more so than Taylor Swift who sparked yet another internet meltdown last week by singing along with the band's eternal mega-hit "I Believe In A Thing Called Love" at the U.S. Open. As a result, her legions of fans sent the track hurtling up charts across the world, including reaching No. 1 in the U.S. iTunes Rock Chart, 21 years after its release.

Photo credit: Simon Emmett