THE DEAD DAISIES Announce Spring/Summer 2025 European Tour Dates

The spring and summer 2025 will see THE DEAD DAISIES return to Europe for festival appearances, including Music Legends in Spain, Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium and Basinfirefest in the Czech Republic. Additional dates and performances in Germany, Netherlands, Poland and their first visit to Slovakia promise even more excitement for rock fans. Joining the guys on this run will be English retro rockers THE TREATMENT, adding their signature sound to the tour's lineup.

In August 2025, THE DEAD DAISIES will rock the U.K. with an eight-show tour, including their first-ever appearance at the iconic Stonedead Festival in Newark. Supporting the band on this leg will be Welsh rock sensations SCARLET REBELS and vocalist Dan Byrne, former frontman of REVIVAL BLACK.

Doug Aldrich, guitarist for THE DEAD DAISIES, shared his excitement: "Hey guys, hope all is amazing where you are! Dates are coming in hard and fast for the 2025 tours. Can't wait to play for you all again. No matter where you see us, we'll bring it, and you‘re guaranteed to have a great night. So, roll on 2025! Let's go!!"

THE DEAD DAISIES 2025 European tour dates:

June 14 - Music Legends Festival - Bilbao, ES

June 17 - Zeche Carl - Essen, DE

June 19 - Gigant - Apeldoorn, NL

June 20 - Modernes - Bremen, DE

June 21 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, BE

June 23 - Hirsch - Nuremberg, DE

June 24 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, DE

June 25 - Hype Park - Krakow, PL

June 27 - Majestic Music Club - Bratislava, SK

June 28 - Basinfirefest - Spalene Porici, CZ

Aug. 13 - Limelight - Belfast, UK

Aug. 14 - O2 Academy - Edinburgh, UK

Aug. 15 - NX - Newcastle, UK

Aug. 16 - KK's Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, UK

Aug. 19 - TramShed - Cardiff, UK

Aug. 20 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UK

Aug. 21 - Picturedrome - Holmfirth, UK

Aug. 23 - Stonedead Festival - Newark, UK

Due on May 30 via Fame / Malaco Records, "Lookin' For Trouble", THE DEAD DAISIES' first full-length blues album, is both a tribute to the genre's pioneers and a bold new chapter for the band. The album reimagines classic blues songs with the band's signature firepower, and was born in March 2024 during sessions for THE DEAD DAISIES' rock album "Light 'Em Up". After recording at Sienna Studios in Nashville, the band moved to Muscle Shoals, Alabama, to complete the album at the iconic FAME Studios.

Stepping into the same space where legends like Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett and Etta James recorded their classic hits, the band — John Corabi (MÖTLEY CRÜE, THE SCREAM),David Lowy (RED PHOENIX, MINK),Doug Aldrich (WHITESNAKE, DIO),Michael Devin (WHITESNAKE, LYNCH MOB) and drummer Sarah Tomek (STEVEN TYLER, SAMANTHA FISH) — found themselves drawn into the deep musical legacy of the blues. After their rock sessions wrapped each night, they started jamming on blues classics for fun. But producer Marti Frederiksen quickly recognized the magic happening and pressed record.

What started as impromptu late-night sessions evolved into "Lookin' For Trouble", an album that crackles with the raw energy and rebellious spirit that made blues the foundation of rock and roll.

"The blues had many names back in the day, and they all had unwarranted negative connotations," says Corabi. The title "Lookin' For Trouble" nods to this history — an era when blues was called "the Devil's Music," feared for its themes of rebellion, hardship, and sensuality.

For over a decade, THE DEAD DAISIES have been captivating audiences with their no-holds-barred rock sound, channeling the grit and soul of classic '70s rock into modern anthems. With seven studio albums, a live album, a covers album, and a best-of collection under their belt, the band has shared stages with rock royalty including KISS, GUNS N' ROSES, SCORPIONS, AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, and many more.

"Light 'Em Up" came out last September via Germany's SPV and Japan's Ward Records. The LP was helmed by Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow, among many others.

"Light 'Em Up" consists of in-your-face rock tunes packed with huge hooks, Doug Aldrich's giant intense guitar riffs and John Corabi's distinctive vocals that will leave no audience in their seats when played live.

In March 2024, THE DEAD DAISIES announced the return of drummer Tommy Clufetos (OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK SABBATH).

In May 2023, it was announced that Corabi, former lead singer of MÖTLEY CRÜE, THE SCREAM and UNION, had officially rejoined THE DEAD DAISIES.

Corabi joined THE DEAD DAISIES in early 2015 and remained in the group until January 2019, during which time he recorded three studio albums with the band: "Revolución" (2015),"Make Some Noise" (2016) and "Burn It Down" (2018). In the summer of 2019, THE DEAD DAISES announced that they were being joined by legendary DEEP PURPLE bassist/vocalist Glenn Hughes, who appeared on the band's previous two studio albums, 2021's "Holy Ground" and 2022's "Radiance".

In August 2023, Corabi told Metal Talk about how he came to rejoin THE DEAD DAISIES: "We talked through the whole time that they had Glenn in the band. At one point, they were getting ready to tour with Glenn, and he was sick. I don't know if he had COVID or what his deal was, but he wasn't feeling well. I went up to New York for a week with the guys, and I helped them. I sang with them to help them prepare for their tour with Glenn, just to get their music together."

John went on to say that it was April or May of 2023 that THE DEAD DAISIES founder/guitarist David Lowy visited him in Nashville. "He basically told me that Glenn was going back to do his DEEP PURPLE thing and BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION," John said. "He asked me if I was rested and said, 'We'd love to have you come back and keep this train moving.' So I said, 'All right. All good.'"