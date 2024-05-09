THE DEAD DAISIES Release New Single 'Light 'Em Up'

THE DEAD DAISIES have released "Light 'Em Up", the first single and title track of their upcoming album. The full-length disc will follow on September 6 via Germany's SPV and Japan's Ward Records.

THE DEAD DAISIES frontman John Corabi said: "Hey, gang. We are releasing our first single 'Light 'Em Up', from our new record, aptly titled 'Light 'Em Up' as well! It's a kick-ass, straight-ahead rock and roll tune, just how we like it!!! Turn it up, and get ready to bang your head and break shit!!! Hope ya like it!!! Love you guys!!"

Produced by Marti Frederiksen in Nashville, the "Light 'Em Up" album consists of in-your-face rock tiunes packed with huge hooks, Doug Aldrich's giant intense guitar riffs and John's distinctive vocals that will leave no audience in their seats when played live.

June 6 will see THE DEAD DAISIES kick off their global touring for the year, with a limited run of their favorite markets and venues in the U.S. THE DEAD DAISIES' most ambitious and biggest U.K. tour to date will launch on Friday, September 6, with special guests THE TREATMENT and THE BITES. The band will then embark on a run of mainland Europe, kicking off on Friday, November 1 with the final show of the year in Frankfurt, Germany. Special guests for these shows are BEASTO BLANCO and Mike Tramp (performing the songs of WHITE LION).

Aldrich said: "Our 2024 tour has been locked and we're gonna have some great nights of kick-ass rock!!!! Can't wait to play the new songs for you guys! See ya there!!"

In March, THE DEAD DAISIES announced the return of drummer Tommy Clufetos (OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK SABBATH).

Twelve years ago, THE DEAD DAISIES burst on to the music scene with a mission to gather some of the finest musicians in the world and simply put, play some good old-fashioned, no-bullshit rock and roll. After more than a decade of recording and touring the planet, there have been some incredible one-offs and special highlights including sharing stages with some of the world's biggest rock bands. To mark this milestone, a collection of songs from six of the band's previous studio albums have been chosen. The "Best Of" album, which was made available in August 2023, includes some of the collective's favorite tracks and others that have become a staple part of every DAISIES touring setlist. Two previously unreleased tracks from the last recording session are also included.

A year ago, it was announced that Corabi, former lead singer of MÖTLEY CRÜE, THE SCREAM and UNION, had officially rejoined THE DEAD DAISIES.

Corabi joined THE DEAD DAISIES in early 2015 and remained in the group until January 2019, during which time he recorded three studio albums with the band: "Revolución" (2015),"Make Some Noise" (2016) and "Burn It Down" (2018). In the summer of 2019, THE DEAD DAISES announced that they were being joined by legendary DEEP PURPLE bassist/vocalist Glenn Hughes, who appeared on the band's last two studio albums, 2021's "Holy Ground" and 2022's "Radiance".

Last August, Corabi told Metal Talk about how he came to rejoin THE DEAD DAISIES: "We talked through the whole time that they had Glenn in the band. At one point, they were getting ready to tour with Glenn, and he was sick. I don't know if he had COVID or what his deal was, but he wasn't feeling well. I went up to New York for a week with the guys, and I helped them. I sang with them to help them prepare for their tour with Glenn, just to get their music together."

John went on to say that it was April or May of 2023 that Lowy visited him in Nashville. "He basically told me that Glenn was going back to do his DEEP PURPLE thing and BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION," John said. "He asked me if I was rested and said, 'We'd love to have you come back and keep this train moving.' So I said, 'All right. All good.'"