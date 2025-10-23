THE DOORS' 60th Anniversary Continues With 4K Remastering Of Grammy-Winning Documentary 'When You're Strange'

THE DOORS' 60th-anniversary celebration continues with the re-release of Tom DiCillo's Grammy Award-winning documentary film "When You're Strange". Remastered in 4K for the first time, the film will feature an introduction from John Densmore and Robby Krieger and the worldwide exclusive debut of a newly recorded performance of "Riders On The Storm" featuring Densmore, Krieger and special guests in partnership with Playing For Change. The film will be released worldwide in theaters on December 4 and December 6.

Tickets for "When You're Strange" are on sale from Thursday, October 30 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. GMT at WhenYoureStrangeMovie.com. Visit the event web site to sign up for more information and ticketing details for cinemas.

The chemistry of four artists made THE DOORS one of America's most influential rock bands. With rare footage shot from their formation in 1965 to Jim Morrison's death in 1971, "When You're Strange", narrated by Johnny Depp, follows the band through their career, providing insight into the revolutionary impact of their music.

Playing For Change honors the timeless legacy of THE DOORS with "Riders On The Storm" Song Around The World, a powerful global collaboration featuring Densmore and Krieger, a tribute to Ray Manzarek and the legendary vocals of Jim Morrison. Joined by over 20 musicians and dancers from eight countries, this powerful performance is in celebration of THE DOORS' 60th anniversary and reimagines a classic anthem through the lens of unity, hope, and musical connection that knows no boundaries.

This monumental song also marks a full-circle moment as it will help support the first Playing For Change Foundation music school that was built in America, uplifting Indigenous communities and ensuring that the rhythms, stories, and voices that began this journey continue to inspire hearts around the world.

From the first beat of the Lakota Drum Group, grounding the song in ancestral rhythm, to magnetic performances by Lukas and Micah Nelson, Sierra Ferrell and Rami Jaffee of the FOO FIGHTERS, every note reminds us that music is a universal language that serves as a bridge to unite a global community. In a time when the world may feel divided, this Song Around The World stands as a testament to the power of music to heal, connect, and bring us together.

With an intoxicating, genre-blending sound, provocative and uncompromising songs, and the mesmerizing power of singer Jim Morrison's poetry and presence, THE DOORS had a transformative impact not only on popular music but on popular culture. Sixty years after their formation, THE DOORS' music and legacy are more influential than ever. Helmed by Jim Morrison (vocals),Ray Manzarek (keyboard),Robby Krieger (guitar) and John Densmore (drums),THE DOORS exploded on to the scene through timeless classics such as "Light My Fire", "Break on Through (To the Other Side)" and "Riders On The Storm", ultimately releasing six studio albums. Icons of rebellion and creative freedom, THE DOORS have sold over 100 million albums. The band was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1993 and later received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2007.