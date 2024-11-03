  • facebook
THE DOORS Drummer JOHN DENSMORE Endorses KAMALA HARRIS In Presidential Race Against DONALD TRUMP

November 3, 2024

THE DOORS drummer John Densmore has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris over Republican Donald Trump for president.

On Saturday (November 2),John shared a message on Instagram in which he wrote: "Dear Fans, in the past, when I posted something political, most of you knew THE DOORS were a rather 'liberal' thinking group. A few of you said, 'John, just shut up and drum.' Next Tuesday is so important for the future of OUR country, I feel the need to speak out. I guess I'm mostly speaking to those who think I should 'shut up.'

"Last night Trump said that Republican Liz Cheney should be put before a firing squad for not supporting him. If he wins, it looks like yours truly will be 'taken out' as well. On the other hand, Kamala Harris has implied that she will put a Republican in her cabinet. That is America — inclusive.

"I urge you to consider voting for the continuation of the America Dream — the dream of many different folks living together & working out their differences peacefully.

"Sincerely, John Densmore".

This past September, Densmore was among the musicians who performed at the "Musicians For Kamala" national livestream musical event produced by top music and entertainment industry professionals in partnership with the Harris-Walz campaign and the Harris Victory Fund.

The 79-year-old musician was far more than merely the rhythmic engine of THE DOORS. Strongly influenced by jazz skinsmen like Elvin Jones and the supple grooves of the Brazilian wave, he brought a highly evolved sense of dynamics, structure and musicality to his beats.

In the mid-1960s he joined guitarist Robby Krieger in a band called PSYCHEDELIC RANGERS, shortly thereafter joining forces with keyboardist Ray Manzarek and Jim Morrison, and an explosive chapter in the development of rock and roll began.

Following his time in THE DOORS, Densmore explored reggae and jazz in subsequent projects, became active in L.A.'s adventurous theater community, and wrote articles and books, including his autobiography "Riders On The Storm: My Life With Jim Morrison And The Doors", a New York Times bestseller. His work has been featured in Rolling Stone, London Guardian, The Nation and many nationally syndicated newspapers. In his most recent book, "The Doors Unhinged: Jim Morrison's Legacy Goes On Trial", Densmore wrote about his lawsuit against former doors bandmates Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger.

