THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT Drops New Track 'Suffocate City' Feat. SPENCER CHARNAS Of ICE NINE KILLS

Theatrical emo rock group THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT delivers massive riffs and a driving chorus while evoking a sense of fear on its new track "Suffocate City" featuring guest vocals from Spencer Charnas of horror-themed active rock outfit ICE NINE KILLS. Out digitally today (Friday, June 21),"Suffocate City" is the second sample of new music from THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT's upcoming album, due via Better Noise Music later this year. It follows the track "You're So Ugly When You Cry" — an upbeat anthemic pop-punk song which features Bert McCracken of two-times-RIAA-platinum-certified group THE USED.

"'Suffocate City' speaks to our listeners' sense of fear," says THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT vocalist Lee Jennings. "The fear of being stuck in a dead-end job, a dead-end relationship, or a dead-end financial situation. The fear of 'never getting out' is a ubiquitous experience that anyone can connect and relate to."

Charnas comments: "Thrilled to team up with our good friends THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT on their track 'Suffocate City'. We had a killer time working with them on the song and the accompanying music video. Check it out now."

Lauded as one of Alternative Press's "100 Bands You Need to Know," THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT have relentlessly toured across the country building an unwavering fanbase with their extravagant theatrics, stage décor and even costumed actors while opening for acts including SHINEDOWN, ICE NINE KILLS, UNDEROATH, SKILLET, FROM ASHES TO NEW, STARSET, PVRIS and ISSUES. This summer/fall, they'll hit the road on an arena tour with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, MARILYN MANSON and SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL from August 2 to September 19. THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT will also appear at a handful of one-off shows as direct support to MARILYN MANSON and will conclude the run with festival appearances at Louder Than Life and Aftershock.

Photo credit: Aaron Mash