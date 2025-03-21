THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT Teams Up With FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's IVAN MOODY For Cinematic 'Holy Water' Video

Emo rock revivalists THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT — Lee Jennings (vocals),Cody Weissinger (guitar),Caleb Freihaut (guitar/auxiliary),Robert Weston (bass) and Homer Umbanhowar (drums) — have unveiled the strikingly cinematic video for "Holy Water". Watch THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT with Ivan Moody, lead singer of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, in the video below.

"Holy Water" features Moody's powerful and distinctively rugged guest vocals and is taken from the deluxe edition of THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT's critically acclaimed second album "Greetings From Suffocate City", out June 13 via Better Noise Music. "Holy Water" debuted at on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Tracks chart at No. 21 and is now positioned at No. 14.

"Holy Water" is brought to life in a gothic-style video directed by Michael Lombardi of Better Noise Films, an affiliate of Better Noise Music. The video's narrative outlines the origin of how singer Lee Jennings got his power to ignite the souls of fans around the world.

"We filmed Ivan Moody deep in the desert of Prescott, Arizona on top of a thousand-foot canyon," says Lombardi. "We then had to shoot THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT on a day off between shows in Philadelphia and New York City. This created a challenge in finding the epic gothic-style church location I needed. After scouting several locations, I ended up finding a phenomenal old and abandoned church in the Poconos in Pennsylvania."

"Filming the 'Holy Water' music video was an absolutely insane experience," declares Jennings. "The production was on another level — every detail, every shot, just completely unreal. Michael Lombardi brought a vision to this that was bigger than we ever imagined, turning it into a full-on cinematic experience. And having Ivan Moody be a part of it? That was next level. His energy and presence took everything to a whole new dimension. We can't wait for everyone to see what we created — it's dark, intense, and something truly special."

Pre-orders for the digital, CD and vinyl copies of the deluxe edition of "Greetings From Suffocate City" are available now. The digital deluxe collection will contain 24 songs, including "Holy Water" featuring Ivan Moody, songs from the "Cassanova" EP and the "From Beyond The Abyss" EP, as well as the recently released version of "Hearse For Two" featuring Lilith Czar and three brand new songs, "Skinny Lies", "Evergreen" and "Lost Boy". The vinyl and CD two-disc deluxe packages feature 21 tracks, one of which is exclusive to the physical formats ("Friends Like These").

"'Holy Water' has always been one of the most personal and cathartic songs I've ever written," explains Jennings. "It's about confronting your darkest moments and finding the strength to cleanse yourself of the weight they carry. Seeing the connection it's made with fans, especially during our live shows, has been beyond powerful — watching the crowd scream the lyrics back at us is proof that music really can heal. Having Ivan Moody join us on this track took it to another level. His energy, passion, and personal story made him the perfect voice to help tell this chapter, and we couldn't be more honored to have him be part of it."

"Before our tour together, I wasn't too familiar with THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT's music, so I didn't know what to expect," says Ivan Moody. "But after watching them night after night, seeing how they commanded the stage and connected with the crowd, I was absolutely hooked. The passion, intensity, and raw emotion they bring to their performances make them one of the most exciting new bands out there. And Lee's voice? Absolutely incredible — one of my favorite new singers! We had talked about collaborating before the tour, but the timing never worked out. Then, while speeding down the highway, I heard 'Holy Water' on the radio and couldn't help but sing along. What an amazing track! It immediately brought back the idea of working together, so I hit up Lee about the possibility of me redoing the song with them. Luckily, he was all in — and here we are….the rest is history."

"Holy Water" was described by MetalPlanetMusic.com in a September 8, 2024 review as "a full-on arena anthem sound that hits straight between the ears. The beat is hard and uncompromising, with the dual guitar riffs forcing the emotion down your throat. The choral harmony during the bridge gives the track a 'it's our song, and we're going to do what the fuck we want to' vibe. It's a real monster of a track."

"Greetings From Suffocate City", released September 13, 2024 via Better Noise Music, consists of 14 tracks of theatrical, dramatic, unapologetic, full-throated flair with guest appearances from Bert McCracken of THE USED, Spencer Charnas of ICE NINE KILLS, Danny Worsnop of ASKING ALEXANDRIA, and Amanda Lyberg of EVA UNDER FIRE.

In touring news, THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT has been bringing their message to the masses with an aggressive touring plan that continues throughout 2025. The band recently wrapped up a nationwide trek with CATCH YOUR BREATH and ARCHERS, and they'll soon head out for a handful of shows with UNDEROATH (April 14-16). Next comes a new tour with ICE NINE KILLS starting April 30, as well as appearances as part of the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, California on July 26 and 27, and the Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, Welcome To Rockville and Rock Fest summer festivals.