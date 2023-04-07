  • facebook
THE GUESS WHO To Release 'Plein D'Amour' Album In June; Title Track Now Available

April 7, 2023

Legendary Canadian band THE GUESS WHO will release a new studio album, "Plein D'Amour", on June 30 through its new partnership with Deko Entertainment. Artwork for the LP is provided by world-renowned graphic designer Ioannis (DEEP PURPLE, ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND, LED ZEPPELIN) with limited prints to be autographed by both THE GUESS WHO and Ioannis.

"Plein D'Amour" was recorded at Villa Sound in Singhampton, Ontario, Canada, with Adam Fair, and it features such standout tracks such as "Headline" and "Across The Line". Bandmembers Derek Sharp, Michael Staertow, Leonard Shaw, Michael Devin and founding member Garry Peterson have crafted a collection of songs that raises the bar and continues to take it up a notch both musically and sonically.

THE GUESS WHO released the LP's first single, "The King", on February 10 and it immediately landed on multiple Spotify playlists racking up over 50,000 streams, making it the highest new release in the band's history. THE GUESS WHO has just dropped its latest single, the "Plein D'Amour" title track.

Sharp, songwriter and lead vocalist, had this to say: "The title track/grand finale, 'Plein D'Amour', is a simple message. Black, White, Blue, Red, Up, Down, All Around may be part of the great illusion, but we are all one. Being genuine and full of love transmutes fear and anger into clarity and joy! It is the ultimate answer to everything…and it costs nothing."

THE GUESS WHO enjoyed chart-topping hits in the late 1960s and early 1970s with an impressive catalogue of songs, including "American Woman", "These Eyes" and "No Time". During the course of its career, the band has released 11 studio albums, all of which charted in Canada and the United States. THE GUESS WHO is best known internationally for its 1970 album "American Woman", which hit No. 1 in Canada and No. 9 in the United States, with five other albums also hitting the Top 10 in Canada. All in all, THE GUESS WHO boasts 14 Top 40 singles in the United States and more than 30 in Canada.

THE GUESS WHO is currently on tour in North America.

