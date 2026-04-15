THE HALO EFFECT Announces February/March 2027 European Tour With LACUNA COIL And OMNIUM GATHERUM

THE HALO EFFECT Announces February/March 2027 European Tour With LACUNA COIL And OMNIUM GATHERUMApril 15, 2026
Hot off the release of driving new single "Lest We Fall" and a run of successful shows with HEAVEN SHALL BURN and THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, melodic death metal mavens THE HALO EFFECT have announced their 2027 European Tour.
The Swedish five-piece, whose members defined the often-imitated Gothenburg sound in the 1990s, will headline across the continent in February and March. Joining them as special guests will be gothic metal standard-bearers LACUNA COIL, with fellow melodeath frontrunners OMNIUM GATHERUM opening.
Artist exclusive presale starts tomorrow, Thursday, April 16, and the general on sale on Friday, April 17.
THE HALO EFFECT guitarist Niclas Engelin says: "Halos in Europe, we can't wait to be back on the road in 2027! This time we bring the almighty LACUNA COIL and OMNIUM GATHERUM with us, who we have been friends with for a long time. We look forward to an amazing time with you all!"
2027 tour dates:
Feb. 19 - GER - Hamburg - Große Freiheit 26
Feb. 20 - GER - Oberhausen - Turbinenhalle
Feb. 21 - NL - Tilburg - O13
Feb. 23 - GER - Saarbrücken - Garage
Feb. 24 - GER - Hannover - Capitol
Feb. 25 - BE - Antwerp - Trix
Feb. 26 - NL - Utrecht - Tivoli Vredenburg
Feb. 27 - FR - Paris - Elysee Montmartre
Mar. 01 - ES - Madrid - Sala Lab/Wagon
Mar. 02 - ES - Barcelona - Razzmatazz 1
Mar. 04 - CH - Pratteln - Z7 Konzertfabrik
Mar. 05 - GER - Wiesbaden - Schlachthof
Mar. 06 - GER - Filderstadt - FILharmonie
Mar. 07 - GER - Nuremberg - Loewensaal
Mar. 09 - HU - Budapest - Barba Negra
Mar. 10 - AT - Vienna - Arena
Mar. 11 - CZ - Prague - Roxy
Mar. 12 - GER - Berlin - Kulturbrauerei Kesselhaus
Mar. 13 - GER - Munich - Backstage
Mar. 14 - GER - Leipzig - Felsenkeller Ballsaal
Mar. 15 - PL - Warsaw - Progresja
Mar. 17 - FIN - Helsinki - House of Culture
Mar. 18 - FIN - Tampere - Pakkahuone
Since emerging in 2021 with propulsive anthem "Shadowminds", THE HALO EFFECT have been one of the most talked-about bands in death metal. Their music sees singer Mikael Stanne (DARK TRANQUILLITY),guitarists Jesper Strömblad (represented live by THE HAUNTED's Patrik Jensen) and Niclas Engelin, bassist Peter Iwers and drummer Daniel Svensson return to their roots while incorporating new ideas, from dramatic strings to atmospheric keyboards.
Their 2022 debut album, "Days Of The Lost", was nominated for a Swedish Grammis award (Swedish Grammy equivalent) and followed by huge tours with MACHINE HEAD, MESHUGGAH and AMON AMARTH. The band took home the "Rising Star" trophy at the 2024 Metal Hammer Awards, and last year's "March Of The Unheard" LP was met with widespread critical acclaim.
Following the surprise covers EP "We Are Shadows", February's standalone single "Lest We Fall" (featuring HEAVEN SHALL BURN's Marcus Bischoff and THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER's Brian Eschbach) continued THE HALO EFFECT's growth with an industrial-tinged attack. They'll maintain their momentum by appearing at selected festivals during the summer.
As well as performing at Hellfest, Rock Am Härtsfeldsee and Kaaos Festival, they'll return to Sweden Rock: the place where THE HALO EFFECT made its live debut four years ago.
Photo credit: Linda Florin
Halos, get ready for something big!
In 2027, we head out on our second headliner tour in Europe with Lacuna Coil and Omnium Gatherum 🤘💚
Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am CET.
Posted by The Halo Effect on Wednesday, April 15, 2026