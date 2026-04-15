THE HALO EFFECT Announces February/March 2027 European Tour With LACUNA COIL And OMNIUM GATHERUM

Hot off the release of driving new single "Lest We Fall" and a run of successful shows with HEAVEN SHALL BURN and THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, melodic death metal mavens THE HALO EFFECT have announced their 2027 European Tour.

The Swedish five-piece, whose members defined the often-imitated Gothenburg sound in the 1990s, will headline across the continent in February and March. Joining them as special guests will be gothic metal standard-bearers LACUNA COIL, with fellow melodeath frontrunners OMNIUM GATHERUM opening.

Artist exclusive presale starts tomorrow, Thursday, April 16, and the general on sale on Friday, April 17.

THE HALO EFFECT guitarist Niclas Engelin says: "Halos in Europe, we can't wait to be back on the road in 2027! This time we bring the almighty LACUNA COIL and OMNIUM GATHERUM with us, who we have been friends with for a long time. We look forward to an amazing time with you all!"

2027 tour dates:

Feb. 19 - GER - Hamburg - Große Freiheit 26

Feb. 20 - GER - Oberhausen - Turbinenhalle

Feb. 21 - NL - Tilburg - O13

Feb. 23 - GER - Saarbrücken - Garage

Feb. 24 - GER - Hannover - Capitol

Feb. 25 - BE - Antwerp - Trix

Feb. 26 - NL - Utrecht - Tivoli Vredenburg

Feb. 27 - FR - Paris - Elysee Montmartre

Mar. 01 - ES - Madrid - Sala Lab/Wagon

Mar. 02 - ES - Barcelona - Razzmatazz 1

Mar. 04 - CH - Pratteln - Z7 Konzertfabrik

Mar. 05 - GER - Wiesbaden - Schlachthof

Mar. 06 - GER - Filderstadt - FILharmonie

Mar. 07 - GER - Nuremberg - Loewensaal

Mar. 09 - HU - Budapest - Barba Negra

Mar. 10 - AT - Vienna - Arena

Mar. 11 - CZ - Prague - Roxy

Mar. 12 - GER - Berlin - Kulturbrauerei Kesselhaus

Mar. 13 - GER - Munich - Backstage

Mar. 14 - GER - Leipzig - Felsenkeller Ballsaal

Mar. 15 - PL - Warsaw - Progresja

Mar. 17 - FIN - Helsinki - House of Culture

Mar. 18 - FIN - Tampere - Pakkahuone

Since emerging in 2021 with propulsive anthem "Shadowminds", THE HALO EFFECT have been one of the most talked-about bands in death metal. Their music sees singer Mikael Stanne (DARK TRANQUILLITY),guitarists Jesper Strömblad (represented live by THE HAUNTED's Patrik Jensen) and Niclas Engelin, bassist Peter Iwers and drummer Daniel Svensson return to their roots while incorporating new ideas, from dramatic strings to atmospheric keyboards.

Their 2022 debut album, "Days Of The Lost", was nominated for a Swedish Grammis award (Swedish Grammy equivalent) and followed by huge tours with MACHINE HEAD, MESHUGGAH and AMON AMARTH. The band took home the "Rising Star" trophy at the 2024 Metal Hammer Awards, and last year's "March Of The Unheard" LP was met with widespread critical acclaim.

Following the surprise covers EP "We Are Shadows", February's standalone single "Lest We Fall" (featuring HEAVEN SHALL BURN's Marcus Bischoff and THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER's Brian Eschbach) continued THE HALO EFFECT's growth with an industrial-tinged attack. They'll maintain their momentum by appearing at selected festivals during the summer.

As well as performing at Hellfest, Rock Am Härtsfeldsee and Kaaos Festival, they'll return to Sweden Rock: the place where THE HALO EFFECT made its live debut four years ago.

Photo credit: Linda Florin