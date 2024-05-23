  • facebook
THE HELLACOPTERS Release New Single 'Stay With You'

May 23, 2024

Swedish high-energy rock 'n' roll legends THE HELLACOPTERS have released a new single called "Stay With You", their first new original song since the release of their triumphant, chart-topping comeback album "Eyes Of Oblivion" in April 2022.

And unsurprisingly, "Stay With You" picks up exactly where the band left off two years ago. It's a no-bullshit action rock stunner that cuts right to the chase and yet again the band has delivered a stylish music video to be released alongside, which was directed and edited by Emil Klinta.

"Stay With You" is out today on all streaming platforms. The song will also be available as a limited seven-inch single via Lightning Records. The B-side contains a cover version of "Fire In Cairo" by THE CURE.

THE HELLACOPTERS' Nicke Andersson (guitars and vocals) commented: "We're in the middle of recording our new full-length album which has no date of release just yet. In the meantime, we're very excited about the release of our new single, 'Stay With You'. It was originally intended to be included on the upcoming LP but we decided to do a BEATLES and release it as standalone track with a B-side. 'Stay With You' is a straight-up minor key rocker and it's backed with our interpretation of THE CURE's 'Fire In Cairo'. We hope you dig."

THE HELLACOPTERS released their eighth studio album titled "Eyes Of Oblivion" in April 2022. It marked the first full-length since the release of their temporary farewell record "Head Off" in 2008, and was met with massive acclaim from fans and media alike. Charting at No. 1 in Sweden, No. 3 in Germany, No. 6 in Finland, the band celebrated a triumphant return culminating in a show with the mighty IRON MAIDEN in Gothenburg in July 2022, and gigs with GHOST in Germany in June 2023. In February 2024 their beloved classic album "Grande Rock" was re-released on physical formats, featuring a re-worked companion piece with additional guitar, piano and vocal tracks called "Grande Rock Revisited".

Upcoming THE HELLACOPTERS tour dates:

May 28 - ES - Barcelona - Razzmatazz 1
May 29 - ES - Valencia - Repvblicca
May 30 - ES - Málaga - París 15
May 31 - ES - Madrid - La Riviera
Jun. 01 - ES - Bilbao - Santana 27
Jul. 12 – NO - Tønsberg - Foynhagen
Jul. 13 - NO - Kristiansand - Makeskrig Festival
Jul. 19 - FI - Seinäjoki - Vauhtiajot Race & Rock Festival
Jul. 20 - FI - Laukaa - John Smith Rock Festival
Jul. 27 - SE - Östersund - Storsjöyran
Aug. 15 - SE - Malmö - Slagthuset
Aug. 16 - SE - Glanshammar - Humlehagen
Aug. 17 - SE - Linkoping - Skylten
Aug. 30 - SE - Gothenburg – Kulturkalaset

