THE HELLACOPTERS Share 'Leave A Mark' Single From Upcoming 'Overdriver' Album

November 15, 2024

Swedish high-energy rock 'n' roll royalty THE HELLACOPTERS have released the first single from their upcoming studio album "Overdriver", which will see the light of day on January 31, 2025, via Nuclear Blast Records. The aptly titled track "Leave A Mark" unites two styles that THE HELLACOPTERS have become known for over the course of their 30-year career — the full-blown guitar assault reminiscent of THE STOOGES and MC5 as well as the anthemic, hook-laden approach to rock 'n' roll, which is topped with a hint of melancholy.

Less than three years after their triumphant, chart-storming comeback record "Eyes Of Oblivion", which entered at No. 1 in their home country and at No. 3 in Germany, Sweden's most consistently great rock outfit is back with another banger of an album. "Overdriver" was recorded at Strawberry Studio and The Honk Palace and is the first HELLACOPTERS album entirely produced by Nicke Andersson. As you might expect from a HELLACOPTERS album, it's filled to the brim with roaring guitars and earth-shattering grooves, fist-raising energy and anthemic choruses, while keeping the variety richer than ever before. The striking cover for "Overdriver" was created by German illustrator Max Löffler.

Coinciding with today's single drop, a music video for "Leave A Mark" has been released. The video was directed and edited by Emil Klinta with whom the band has already worked on their most recent videos.

And since they're also celebrating their 30th anniversary in 2025, THE HELLACOPTERS will have a few more tricks up their sleeves to keep you boys and girls in line, so keep your eyes peeled! First off will be a run of "Overdriver" release shows in Scandinavia.

"Overdriver" track listing:

01. Token Apologies
02. Don't Let Me Bring You Down
03. (I Don't Wanna Be) Just A Memory
04. Wrong Face On
05. Soldier On
06. Doomsday Daydreams
07. Faraway Looks
08. Coming Down
09. Do You Feel Normal
10. The Stench
11. Leave A Mark

THE HELLACOPTERS released their eighth studio album, "Eyes Of Oblivion", on April 1, 2022. It marked the first full-length since the release of their temporary farewell record "Head Off" in 2008, which Nuclear Blast Records reissued in October 2024. "Eyes Of Oblivion" was met with massive acclaim from fans and media alike. Charting at No. 1 in Sweden, No. 3 in Germany, No. 6 in Finland, the band celebrated a triumphant return culminating in a show with the mighty IRON MAIDEN in Gothenburg in July 2022, and apart from their own string of shows, gigs with GHOST in Germany in June 2023. Eager to keep the rock flowing, February 16, 2024 saw THE HELLACOPTERS release not one, but two stunning versions of their classic "Grande Rock" album, which was originally released in 1999. "Grande Rock Revisited" included a remastered original version and a remixed and partially re-recorded version showing how the album could have sounded in a parallel universe with guitarist Dregen being in the band at the time. After making rock grande again, the group set sights on new material, debuting the phenomenal single "Stay With You" in May 2024 and releasing it as a limited seven-inch single via Lightning Records.

