THE HU Announces September/October 2026 European Tour

Innovative Mongolian rock group THE HU has announced a full headline tour across Europe in September and October 2026, with SKÁLD as special guest. In addition, THE HU will join IRON MAIDEN at Knebworth Park in the U.K. on July 11, along with THE DARKNESS, AIRBOURNE and THE ALMIGHTY as part of the British heavy metal legends' "Run For Your Lives" tour stop.

THE HU will bring its unique soundscape and entrancingly majestic performance across iconic stages throughout Europe. Beginning in the Scottish capital in September, the tour will see the band perform all the way to November across 23 cities and nine countries, including London, Berlin, Paris, Brussels and Warsaw.

THE HU comments: "What is up, our U.K. and Europe fans? It has been a while since we came to you. Our new setlist is full of hope and energy and as usual THE HU fashion, we will have brand new performance with fiery attitude. Come to our long-awaited shows and let's have some fun together!"

THE HU European tour dates:

Sep. 29 - O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow (UK)

Oct. 01 - Prospect Building, Bristol (UK)

Oct. 02 - O2 Academy Bournemouth, Bournemouth (UK)

Oct. 03 - O2 City Hall, Newcastle (UK)

Oct. 05 - The Telegraph, Belfast (UK)

Oct. 06 - 3Olympia Theathre, Dublin (IE)

Oct. 08 - O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham (UK)

Oct. 09 - O2 Academy Brixton, London (UK)

Oct. 10 - O2 Apollo, Manchester (UK)

Oct. 11 - UEA, Norwich (UK)

Oct. 14 - Ancienne Belgique, Brussels (BE)

Oct. 15 - Sporthalle, Hamburg (DE)

Oct. 17 - Tonhalle, Munich (DE)

Oct. 18 - Columbiahalle, Berlin (DE)

Oct. 19 - Stodola, Warsaw (PL)

Oct. 20 - Stodola, Warsaw (PL)

Oct. 22 - Palladium, Cologne (DE)

Oct. 23 - Tivoli Vredenburg, Utrecht (NL)

Oct. 24 - 013, Tilburg (NL)

Oct. 27 - L'Olympia, Paris (FR)

Oct. 28 - Le Radiant, Lyon (FR)

Oct. 30 - X-tra, Zurich (CH)

Oct. 31 - Rockhal, Esch-Sur-Alzette (LU)

Before heading to Europe for the headline tour, THE HU will co-headline an extensive U.S. tour with APOCALYPTICA from May 12 to June 7. The band will also be part of Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson's "Freaks On Parade" U.S. tour along with ORGY, which kicks off August 20 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

THE HU continues to push the limits of rock on its latest single "The Real You", which was released in January via Better Noise Music. With this new song, they're bringing Western music components to the forefront with a heavy, atmospheric sound, a hard-charging rhythm, and gritty and positively menacing vocals. The track takes their "hunnu rock", which blends traditional Mongolian instrumentation and throat singing with contemporary rock music, to an entirely new and breathtaking level.

"The Real You" is asking listeners to not judge others but focus on themselves and therefore become a better person. It's derived from the Mongolian proverb "Don't worry about what is on top of a person's head, just worry about what is not on yours." "The Real You" is sung in Mongolian, but listeners can feel the depth of its emotion and the ferocity of its intent with unflinching lyrics like "Will you keep slandering, gaslighting, menacing, and abusing?/Is it alright to keep enduring, fearing, and hiding?"

THE HU have passionately and unforgettably brought Mongolian music to the music frontlines. In November 2022, THE HU became the first-ever rock/metal band to receive the prestigious UNESCO "Artist For Peace" designation at UNESCO's headquarters in Paris, France by UNESCO director-general Audrey Azoulay. Previous recipients include Celine Dion, Shirley Bassey, Sarah Brightman, Herbie Hancock, Marcus Miller and World Orchestra For Peace. With over 961 million all-time streams, 483 million video views, No.1-charting albums, multiple sold-out headlining tours, prestigious government honors and awards, collaborations with several of rock's biggest names, and featured music on video games including EA Games' "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order", THE HU have cemented their status as a global powerhouse.

Photo credit: Blguunee Hiroshi (courtesy of Better Noise Music)