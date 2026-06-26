THE HU Shares Music Video For 'Grey Hun' From Upcoming 'Hun' Album

Standing at the cusp of what promises to be a bold creative chapter, hunnu rock pioneers THE HU — Galaa (morin khuur, throat singing); Jaya (tumur khuur, tsuur, throat singing); Enkush (morin khuur, throat singing); and Temka (tovshuur, throat singing) — will unveil their third full-length album, "Hun", out July 24 via Better Noise Music. Today, they share the official video for new song "Grey Hun". The song's percussive thrust propels it forward and as is always the case with THE HU, worlds, cultures, and sounds collide to yield a fingerprint-distinct sound. THE HU are not simply breaking down the barriers in rock music; they are reinventing them and seamlessly weaving an entirely new tapestry in the genre.

"Grey Hun" is a song that encourages everyone to be comfortable with just being themselves. It started with composing the riff as I imagined a man riding his horse through a vast landscape," states Enkush. "From there, it took a while for us to finish the song because we wanted to make sure to clearly communicate the positive message of the song."

"Grey Hun" comes hot on the heels of hypnotic single "Lost Soul" (featuring Jonny Hawkins of NOTHING MORE). It marks the first collaboration between the gold-certified global phenomenon and NOTHING MORE. The track is currently climbing the active rock charts.

"Hun" finds THE HU, who were first tipped by NPR back in 2019, at the peak of their powers thus far. They expand the scope of their signature hunnu rock with 11 tracks steeped in the lore and legend of Mongolia, yet uplifted with universal ambition. It's as epic, enthralling, and enigmatic and it opens the gateway into their world.

"We took our time to do this right, and we're so glad that we're almost ready to release what we have worked on these past few years," the band says. "Now, we are also focusing on the performances and working out a brand-new setlist. We want to play bigger venues so we can do extensive production, and bring in some amazing elements of our culture, and play these ideas to our fans. And, as well as our third album, we have some amazing ideas for another album already!"

"Hun" track listing:

01. Warrior Chant

02. Lost Soul *

03. The Men

04. Echoes Of My Father

05. Shadow

06. Horsemen

07. Greed

08. The Real You

09. Grey Hun

10. Universe

11. Second Face

* Version of "Lost Soul" featuring Jonny Hawkins of NOTHING MORE will only appear on the digital version of "Hun"

THE HU just wrapped a successful headline tour of North America, but they are not done. The band will return to the U.S. in August, supporting Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson before heading to Europe in September.

THE HU recently appeared on the song "Pray To The Sun", featuring Declan De Barra, from the Netflix Japanese manga series "One Piece". It's another instance of the band and its music connecting with passionate fandoms, as their song "Sugaan Essena" was also prominently featured in the "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" video game.

THE HU have passionately and unforgettably brought Mongolian music to the music frontlines. In November 2022, THE HU became the first-ever rock/metal band to receive the prestigious UNESCO "Artist For Peace" designation at UNESCO's headquarters in Paris, France by UNESCO director-general Audrey Azoulay. Previous recipients include Celine Dion, Shirley Bassey, Sarah Brightman, Herbie Hancock, Marcus Miller and World Orchestra For Peace. With multiple sold-out headlining tours, prestigious government honors and awards, collaborations with several of rock's biggest names, and featured music on video games including EA Games' "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order", THE HU have cemented their status as a global powerhouse.