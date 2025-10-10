THE MOODY BLUES Legend JOHN LODGE Dead At 82

John Lodge, legendary bass player, songwriter and vocalist of THE MOODY BLUES, and inductee of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, has died at the age of 82.

In a statement, Lodge's family said: "It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that John Lodge, our darling husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law and brother has been suddenly and unexpectedly taken from us.

"As anyone who knew this massive hearted man knows, it was his enduring love of his wife, Kirsten, and his family, that was the most important thing to him, followed by his passion for music, and his faith.

"He was never happier than being on stage … and he adored performing with his band and son-in-law, Jon (vocalist with YES),and being able to continue sharing this music with his fans. It gave him even more joy to be able to work with his daughter Emily and son Kristian and spend time watching his grandson John-Henry play football and dream of him playing for Birmingham City one day!

"John peacefully slipped away surrounded by his loved ones and the sounds of THE EVERLY BROTHERS and Buddy Holly.

"We will forever miss his love, smile, kindness, and his absolute and never-ending support. We are heartbroken, but will walk forwards into peace surrounded by the love he had for each of us. As John would always say at the end of the show, thank you for keeping the faith.

"Please understand that we are not making any further comments, however we would like to leave you with John's song 'Whispering Angels' whilst we take a moment to reflect on this incredible man who touched so many lives."

Lodge was the bass guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter for the iconic Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2018 inductees THE MOODY BLUES. He was the songwriter of such mega MOODY BLUES hits as "Ride My SeeSaw", "I'm Just A Singer (In A Rock And Roll Band)" , "Isn't Life Strange?" and many more.

Lodge had been performing and recording with THE MOODY BLUES for more than five decades, selling in excess of 70 million albums. He has been voted one of the "10 most influential bass players on the planet," and has been the recipient of many awards, including ASCAP (American Society of Composers and Publishers),an Ivor Novello Award, a Lifetime Achievement Award from Prog magazine, to name just a few.

Photo by Brian Aris (courtesy of Chipster PR & Consulting, Inc.)