THE OBSESSED Completes Work On 'Gilded Sorrow' Album: 'It's One Of The Best Things I've Ever Done', Says WINO

THE OBSESSED frontman Scott "Wino" Weinrich has confirmed to the "Heavy Galaxy" show that his band has completed work on its fifth studio album, "Gilded Sorrow", to be released later in the year on Ripple Music. "It's mastered," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "Personally, I think it's one of the best things I've ever done. Adding a second guitar player, I think, was one of the better decisions I've made over the years."

According to Weinrich, "Gilded Sorrow" will contain eight songs with a running time of "about 36 [or] 37 minutes."

"I think it's got a little bit something in it for everybody," he said. "It's sort of like traditional OBSESSED. All the songs don't sound the same."

One of the songs on the follow-up to 2017's "Sacred" is called "Stoned Back To The Bomb Age", a play on words based on when then-U.S. president George W. Bush's deputy secretary of state Richard Armitage threatened to bomb Pakistan "back to the Stone Age" immediately after 9/11.

"I always listened to the radio, so I was listening to a defense department briefing," Weinrich said. "And Armitage said, 'If Pakistan gets involved in this conflict, we're gonna bomb them back to the stone age.' So I was, like, 'Wow.' So, 'Stoned Back To The Bomb Age' — it's kind of a little bit of a comment on modern stuff."

Weinrich went on to say that he is "not really pulling any punches" on "Gilded Sorrow". "But at the same time, I'm not trying to shoot myself in the foot either," he explained. "The music has gotta talk. The reason I even have an audience at all is from the music. I appreciate the fact that I've been able to have a long and fruitful career. I really do."

THE OBSESSED was formed in the late 1970s in Potomac, Maryland by legendary Weinrich (SAINT VITUS, SPIRIT CARAVAN). The band spawned in the realm of musicians/artists such as BLACK SABBATH, Frank Zappa, THE DICTATORS and THE STOOGES. The earliest lineup consisted of Wino, bassist Mark Laue, guitarist John Reese, and drummer Dave Flood. In 1983, Wino took over vocal duties and the band became a three-piece to record the "Sodden Jackal" EP.

The band broke up in the late '80s after Wino moved to California to join SAINT VITUS. At that time, a German label, Hellhound Records, and the booking agency that had signed SAINT VITUS, released "The Obsessed", originally recorded in 1985, prompting Wino to reform THE OBSESSED. After multiple lineup changes, the band signed to Columbia Records in 1994 and released its third album, "The Church Within". Despite receiving highly acclaimed reviews, THE OBSESSED would break up following the release, after which Wino formed SPIRIT CARAVAN (then SHINE) and other projects.

In September 2011, THE OBSESSED returned to the stage at Roadburn festival with "The Church Within"'s legendary lineup (featuring Wino, Greg Rogers and Guy Pinhas). The band played a few more reunion shows over the next couple years at Hellfest 2012 and Maryland Deathfest XI in May 2013 with bassist Reid Raley.

Wino announced the full-time return of THE OBSESSED in March 2016 and the band's official signing to Relapse Records to record the follow-up to "The Church Within". The new lineup originally consisted of SPIRIT CARAVAN bassist Dave Sherman and Wino's longtime friend and former road crew member Brian Costantino (drums). On October 31, 2016, Wino announced another new lineup change for THE OBSESSED, including Bruce Falkinburg (bass) and Seraphim (guitar),making that the first time the band had been a four-piece in over thirty-five years.

In 2017, THE OBSESSED unleashed "Sacred", the band's first studio album in over twenty years, further pushing the band into the annals of heavy metal history. After a few years on the road, the lineup stabilized around Brian Costantino on drums, Chris Angleberger on bass, Jason Taylor on guitar, and, of course, Wino at the helm.

THE OBSESSED 2023 is:

Chris Angleberger - bass

Jason Taylor - guitar

Brian Costantino - drums

Scott "Wino" Weinrich - guitar and vocals