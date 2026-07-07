THE RASMUS Announces First-Ever Headlining Tour Of North America

Fresh off a spring 2026 support slot on THE HU U.S. tour, Finnish rockers THE RASMUS — Lauri Ylönen (founder, frontman, lead singer-songwriter); Eero Heinonen (bass); Emilia "Emppu" Suhonen (guitar); and Aki Hakala (drums) — have announced their first-ever headline tour of North America. The trek will kick off on September 6 in Chicago and runs through October 12 in Los Angeles. Support on the tour will come from SAINT AGNES and DEATH VALLEY DREAMS.

"It feels surreal that after all these years, we finally get to play our first-ever headline tour in the U.S.," enthuses Ylönen. "We have super devoted fans who some have been waiting over 20 years to see us live. These shows will be loaded with emotion and fierce energy."

The band will continue on tour after their North American headliner, heading to Latin America for a headline trek through November. THE RASMUS will then launch into 2027 with a headline run of Europe, which begins on January 28 and wraps on March 20.

Pre-sales launch today, Tuesday, July 7 at 12 p.m. ET. The general on-sale is set for Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

It is often said that the best bands are the ones which keep surprising you time and time again, in the most thrilling of ways. This is something THE RASMUS have been doing since their major label debut and a creative responsibility they take great pride in. If you've listened to any of their albums, you'll be able to hear a kaleidoscopic collage of heavy guitars against futuristic electronics, as well as pop hooks that can find their way into the heart of music fans of any kind. Best known for their 2003 hit single "In The Shadows", the band has sold over five million albums worldwide (350,000 albums in Finland alone),has earned gold and platinum certifications, and has won numerous awards, both domestic and international, including Finnish EMMAs and an MTV Europe VMA. THE RASMUS's latest album, "Weirdo", is out now via Better Noise Music.

THE RASMUS on tour with SAINT AGNES and DEATH VALLEY DREAMS:

Sep. 06 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

Sep. 08 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

Sep. 09 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

Sep. 10 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Sep. 11 - Quebec City, QC - Salle Montaigne

Sep. 13 - New York, NY - Racket

Sep. 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Sep. 16 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

Sep. 17 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

Sep. 19 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

Sep. 20 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

Sep. 22 - Hidalgo, TX - Payne Arena

Sep. 23 - Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Bomb Factory

Sep. 24 - Houston, TX - Bad Astronaut

Sep. 25 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

Sep. 27 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

Sep. 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand at The Complex

Sep. 29 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

Oct. 01 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

Oct. 02 - Boise, ID - The Shrine Social Club

Oct. 03 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

Oct. 04 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

Oct. 06 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Oct. 07 - Reno, NV - Cargo Concert Hall

Oct. 08 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

Oct. 11 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

Oct. 12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

Known for their musically dark atmospheres, the band subversively merges catchy modern pop stylings with stadium-sized guitar crunch throughout the songs on "Weirdo".

"I find it comforting that our eleventh album, 'Weirdo', has pretty much the same message as on our first album released in 1996," explains Ylönen. "It is to defend and praise the ones who are different from the masses and proudly being themselves as they are. It has been our philosophy from the very beginning."

Ylönen further explains the power behind being a "weirdo." "In this society I've always felt that I've had to prove myself for being the way I am or doing the things I do. I've always felt like an outsider not fitting the norm. I've been called a weirdo, misfit and a freak. That used to make me angry — but not anymore. It's become my source of strength and confidence. I've realized the power of it. All the people I find exciting and inspiring are somehow strange. We, the Weirdos, unite and feed off people's judging attitudes. The fact is they're just afraid of us. Afraid of our capability to create new and change the future. Are you a Weirdo? Join us…"

Most of the songs on "Weirdo" were written by Lauri Ylönen, Desmond Child (who contributed to the band's "Black Roses" and "Rise" albums and has worked with BON JOVI, JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS, AEROSMITH and ALICE COOPER, among countless others) and Marti Fredriksen (AEROSMITH, OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK VEIL BRIDES) in Folegandros, Greece. That's where Lauri and Desmond met up to work on material that Lauri brought. THE RASMUS then did full band demos of all the tracks in Finland in July 2023, with production led by Frederiksen and Child. Later, they finalized the songs and recorded the album with the whole band in Marti Fredriksen's Sienna Studios in Nashville. Some of the tracks were mixed by Fredriksen in Nashville, assisted by Evan Fredriksen, while other mixes were done by Chris Baseford (NICKELBACK, SHINEDOWN, DAUGHTRY) in Vancouver, Canada and by Claudius Mittendorfer (PANIC! AT THE DISCO, WE ARE SCIENTISTS) in London, and Joseph McQueen (BAD WOLVES, AS I LAY DYING, FROM ASHES TO NEW) in Los Angeles. Additional production by McQueen injects a fresh intensity into tracks like "Creatures Of Chaos" and "Break These Chains", while Ylönen himself takes the helm on "Rest In Pieces" alongside Alex Mattson.

Photo credit: Shawn Brandon