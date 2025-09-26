THE RASMUS Releases Documentary About Band's Time In Ukraine And Performance At ATLAS FESTIVAL

Earlier this summer (on July 19),Finnish rockers THE RASMUS performed as the headliner — and only foreign artist — of the Atlas Festival in war-torn Ukraine. They became an ambassador for the Good Donations charity fund, and along with the Atlas Festival and Blockbuster Mall (where the festival was held),they ultimately raised over 3.5 million hryvnias ($84,000) which was turned into a donation of special surgical instruments for the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialized Hospital.

THE RASMUS today (September 26) released a short documentary film, "The Rasmus In Ukraine", about the band's time in the country. Watch it below. The income generated from YouTube will be donated to The Good Donations Foundation.

The funds were used to order and purchase modern, high-quality surgical kits from Germany. This equipment has already been delivered to Ukraine and handed over to doctors at the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialized Hospital. For medical professionals who save children's lives every day, the quality and reliability of instruments is crucial. The official handover of the instruments took place yesterday (September 25). Despite being on tour promoting their new album "Weirdo" (Better Noise Music),THE RASMUS joined the event online and spoke personally with the team of doctors at the hospital.

As headliners of the Atlas Festival, THE RASMUS — Lauri Ylönen (vocals),Emppu Suhonen (guitars),Eero Heinonen (bass),and Aki Hakala (drums) — not only performed on stage but also took part in charity activities such as autograph sessions, raffles of unique merchandise bundles, and a personal visit to the hospital. During the meeting with the doctors, the musicians emphasized that "the doctors who work here are real heroes. They provide assistance even during air raid sirens and rocket attacks. We were impressed by their professionalism. It is very important that they have equipment that matches their level. Because these doctors can do even more if they have everything they need."

The Good Donations Foundation expresses its sincere gratitude to everyone who contributed to the collection: "Together, we were able to give doctors instruments that give children a chance at life and hope to their families."

Over 110,000 people attended the festival. It had a comprehensive security system and it was prepared to evacuate the audience and performers in just a few minutes if necessary. Before the event, THE RASMUS frontman Lauri Ylönen had said: "It's scary to play in the middle of war, but we want to show our support for the Ukrainian people. We have a massive fan base in Ukraine and we've also previously done a joint song with the Ukrainian Eurovision winner Kalush Orchestra."

THE RASMUS released its eleventh studio album, "Weirdo", on September 12 via Better Noise Music (the band's first for the label) and Playground Music. Later this year, THE RASMUS will bring its stage show to audiences worldwide throughout 2025 on the "Weirdo Tour" and shows for 2026 are starting to be confirmed.

THE RASMUS recently concluded a month-long U.S. trek with THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT and their own North American headlining tour.

Photo credit: credit: Venla Shalin