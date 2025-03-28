THE RASMUS Releases New Single 'Creatures Of Chaos'

Finnish rock veterans THE RASMUS are back with their electrifying new single, "Creatures Of Chaos", released today (March 28) on all digital outlets via Better Noise Music and Playground Music.

With its signature blend of dark atmospheres and anthemic melodies, THE RASMUS once again proves why it remains a force to be reckoned with in the rock world. In their native Finland, where they are the reigning No. 1 rock band, THE RASMUS stands at No. 1 on Spotify, YouTube, Instagram and Deezer as far as followers, views, likes and streams.

The video for "Creatures Of Chaos" can be seen below.

At its core, "Creatures Of Chaos" is an anthem for outsiders, a rallying cry for anyone who has ever felt like they don't belong.

THE RASMUS frontman Lauri Ylönen comments: "'Creatures Of Chaos' is a global invitation to all misfits and anyone out there who's ever felt like an outsider to join us.

"The world is such a messed up place right now. I felt like going harder musically to match my feelings of being lost, scared and uncomfortable. People are so divided with their opinions that I find myself looking for hope and unity out of people like myself. It's important to belong somewhere and take a stand with your opinions. 'Creatures Of Chaos' is a shout-out to all people like us to come together."

Packed with driving riffs, anthemic hooks, and raw emotion, "Creatures Of Chaos" channels the spirit of rebellion and unity that has always been at the heart of THE RASMUS's music. The song was written by Lauri along with renowned songwriter Desmond Child (who contributed to THE RASMUS's "Black Roses" and "Rise" albums and has worked with BON JOVI, JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS, AEROSMITH and Alice Cooper, among countless others),and Marti Fredriksen (AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD). Tracked at Fredriksen's Sienna Studios in Nashville and produced by Frederiksen and Child, with additional production by Joseph McQueen, it captures the band at their most dynamic and urgent.

"Creatures of Chaos" is the follow-up to "Rest In Pieces", which was released October 25, 2024 via Better Noise Music.

THE RASMUS has generated an impressive 829 million global career streams.

THE RASMUS will bring their unforgettable stage show to audiences worldwide in 2025 on the "Weirdo Tour", including a U.S. run with THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT in April and May.

Formed 31 years ago, THE RASMUS, led by founding frontman and songwriter Lauri Ylönen, immediately inked a major label deal after the release of their first EP in 1995. The band's fifth album, "Dead Letters", solidified them as a global force, achieving eight gold and six platinum certifications with over two million copies sold worldwide and breaking the record for performance royalties received abroad on a Finnish composition. Its lead single "In The Shadows" received six-times-gold and two-times-platinum certifications, selling over one million copies and was nominated for Kerrang! Awards "Best Single" in 2004. The album won in five categories at the 2004 Finnish EMMA Awards, earned the band "Best Nordic Act" honors at 2003 MTV Europe Music Awards and garnered two awards for "Best International Artist" and "Best International Newcomer" at the 2004 MTV Russia Music Awards.

Since then, THE RASMUS have continued to evolve their sound with the perfect mix of melody, edge and showmanship; they also possess the ability to perfectly blend across genres — from mainstream pop and electronica to explosive rock and hard-hitting metal.

Photo credit: Venla Shalin