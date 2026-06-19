THE ROLLING STONES Announce Official Podcast 'Speaking In Tongues'

Featuring brand new, world-exclusive interviews with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood and narrated by Norah Jones, the new official podcast "Speaking In Tongues" offers an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look at the creation of THE ROLLING STONES' highly anticipated new album, "Foreign Tongues", released globally on July 10 via Universal Music.

Over six episodes, "Speaking In Tongues" takes listeners inside the studio on an intimate and exclusive journey tracing the story of the inspiration, writing and recording of the new album. Starting in the wake of the band's 2023 universally acclaimed Grammy Award-winning "Hackney Diamonds", Mick, Keith and Ronnie will reflect on their songwriting process, studio techniques and the creative influences and collaborators that shaped "Foreign Tongues".

Utilizing exclusive behind-the-scenes studio outtakes and never-before-heard new songs and with THE ROLLING STONES as their guides, listeners will hear how riffs became songs, how lyrics took shape and discover how the band navigated the challenge of staying true to their remarkable legacy while pushing forward creatively.

Alongside the band the podcast also features contributions from producer Andrew Watt and THE CURE's Robert Smith and Steve Winwood (who both appear on the new album) and the record's cover artist Nathaniel Mary Quinn.

The first episode of "Speaking In Tongues" will go live on June 25. The series is presented by lifelong STONES fan (and sometime collaborator) Norah Jones.

"Foreign Tongues" is an incredibly vibrant 14-track collection that follows less than three years after the band's universally acclaimed, Grammy Award-winning "Hackney Diamonds", which topped charts worldwide and achieved multi-platinum success.

In the lead-up to the announcement of "Foreign Tongues", THE ROLLING STONES had been subtly building anticipation for the new project, including the limited white label release of the track "Rough And Twisted" only on vinyl under the name THE COCKROACHES. Circulating among fans and collectors, the release sparked excitement and speculation around the sound and direction of "Foreign Tongues", offering an early glimpse into the album's raw and exploratory energy.

Recorded during an exceptionally creative period, "Foreign Tongues" was brought to life in under a month at Metropolis Studios in West London, with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood reuniting with Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt, who also helmed "Hackney Diamonds". The result is a dynamic and forward-looking record that captures the band's unmistakable sound while pushing into new sonic and lyrical territory, further cementing their unparalleled legacy.