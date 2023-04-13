THE SMASHING PUMPKINS Share Music Video For 'Empires'

Ahead of the release of their album "Atum" and North American "The World Is A Vampire" tour, THE SMASHING PUMPKINS have shared the official music video for "Empires". Watch it below.

The video comes as "Empires" continues to make waves at radio, being the No. 1 most added song to Active Rock. "Spellbinding" is also currently the No. 1 most added to Alternative Rock.

"Atum" is set for release on May 5 and is the sequel to 1995's "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness" and 2000's "Machina/Machine Of God". Featuring 33 tracks in three acts, "Atum" was written and produced by frontman Billy Corgan over the past over years. 22 tracks have been released to date, with "Beguiled" continuing to climb at both Active Rock (peaked at No. 6) and Alternative Radio Charts (No. 12). Act 3 will come with a special edition boxset featuring all 33 album tracks plus 10 additional previously unreleased songs.

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS recently announced their 26-date North American "The World Is A Vampire" tour. Produced by Live Nation, the tour is set to start on Friday, July 28 at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. It will feature special guests INTERPOL, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and RIVAL SONS as support on various dates, as well as some of the world’s biggest champions from the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA),who will be competing in most cities. "The World Is A Vampire" has already sold out 30,000-plus-capacity shows in Mexico City this year, as well in cities across Australia this spring, and is set to expand to more countries in the future.

Corgan said: "I grew up in a world where I needed to know bands like SIOUXSIE AND THE BANSHEES and THE CURE existed, it meant there was a place for people like me to hang out and belong. That's what 'The World Is A Vampire' is about. Bringing back that sense of community. If you don't fit in, you belong here. It's about having a shared experience and respecting others, but ultimately having fun. A true alternative festival, where all the self-proclaimed weirdos and outsiders of the world can get together and have a party."

This week, Disney+ revealed special guests for the upcoming mockumentary series "The Muppets Mayhem", which includes Corgan. The entire first season will be available to stream on Wednesday, May 10.

In other news, Corgan's popular podcast series "Thirty-Three With William Patrick Corgan" continues to quench the thirst of dedicated PUMPKINS fans all over the world, offering listeners the chance to hear never-before-released "Atum" tracks, as well as diving into various aspects of the band’s illustrious history. "Thirty-Three With William Patrick Corgan" is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and available on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard.

Photo credit: Paul Elledge