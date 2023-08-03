  • facebook
THE STORY SO FAR Releases First New Song In Five Years

August 3, 2023

THE STORY SO FAR, a prominent band in the alternative music scene, has made a triumphant return with the release of a long-awaited single, "Big Blind". This latest offering, which was produced and engineered by Ben Hirschfield, marks their first release since their critically acclaimed album "Proper Dose" in 2018. Demonstrating their distinctive style, the band's new track showcases a captivating blend of compelling melodies and powerful vocals. With "Big Blind", THE STORY SO FAR reaffirms their position as one of the most influential artists of their scene.

THE STORY SO FAR will be playing Is For Lovers Festival in Iowa on August 19 before heading overseas to support BLINK-182 on their upcoming European tour.

Released via Pure Noise, "Proper Dose" showed THE STORY SO FAR taking bold creative leaps, finally making the record that they'd always wanted to. With praise from outlets like Highsnobiety, Billboard, NME, Kerrang!, New Noise Magazine and more, "Proper Dose" was one of the band's most successful records to date, landing No. 1 spots on both the Billboard's Top Rock Albums and Alternative Albums charts.

Aided by the mixing of Eric Valentine (THIRD EYE BLIND, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE),"Proper Dose" was about finding balance between the person you were and the person you wish to be, and it shows the band working to bridge that gap. It was a brave record, the kind that saw THE STORY SO FAR showing their fans just how far they've come and inviting them to go on the journey with them.

THE STORY SO FAR is Parker Cannon (vocals),Kelen Capener (bass),Kevin Geyer (guitar/vocals),William Levy (guitar) and Ryan Torf (drums).

Photo credit: Morgan Foster

