THE USED Shares 'People Are Vomit' Single, Announces New Album 'Toxic Positivity'

THE USED has released a surprise new single, "People Are Vomit". The track, as well as the previously released "Fuck You", which was made available in 2022, is taken from the band's upcoming tenth studio album, "Toxic Positivity", due on May 19 via Big Noise.

"People Are Vomit" is described in a press release as "a straightforward, in-your-face explosion of Bert McCracken's iconic angst-ridden vexation and snarling pop energy that doesn't let up. It is everything fans have come to expect from THE USED over the last 20+ years at the forefront of the scene, solidifying their enduring legacy."

"We think this song is fun and cute," shares Bert. "We hope you love it too."

Established in 2000, THE USED has since released a collection of albums that pioneered the scene of emo rock. High-energy live shows, gut-wrenching relatable lyrics, and melodies that blended pop sensibility and hard rock were the perfect combination to make an everlasting impression on fans globally.

THE USED released a deluxe version of its ninth studio album, "Heartwork", in 2021 via Big Noise. The extended album features 11 never-before-heard tracks that were all written during the original "Heartwork" (2020) sessions. A variety of collaborators, including producer John Feldmann, co-writer Mark Hoppus (BLINK-182),guest artists Travis Barker, Jason Aalon Butler (FEVER 333),Caleb Shomo (BEARTOOTH),helped deliver this now-27-track album that simultaneously showcases what made THE USED emerge as one of the most prolific bands of the early 2000s as well as what has kept them at the forefront of the genre ever since. The band locked in No. 4 spots on both the Top Alternative and Top Hard Rock Album charts, No. 11 on Top Rock Album charts as well as landing in the Billboard Top 200 at No. 87.

THE USED is Bert McCracken (vocals),Jepha (bass),Dan Whitesides (drums) and Joey Bradford (guitar).

Photo credit: Anthony Tran