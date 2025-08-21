THE WHO: Tonight's Philadelphia Concert Postponed Due To Illness

THE WHO's concert in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, originally scheduled for tonight (Thursday, August 21) at Xfinity Mobile Arena, has been postponed due to illness.

In a social media post, the venue, which was formerly known as the Wells Fargo Center, said it was working "quickly to schedule a new date."

Ticketholders are advised to hold on to their tickets because they will be valid for the new date.

The Philadelphia concert was part of THE WHO's "The Song Is Over" U.S. farewell tour, which launched on August 16 in Sunrise, Florida. The 17-show trek is scheduled to run through a September 28 gig in Las Vegas.

THE WHO is one of the top three greatest rock legacies in music history with nine U.S. and 10 U.K. Top 10 albums and 14 U.K. Top 10 singles. They have played well over 2,000 gigs in a career spanning over 50 years including venues such as Woodstock, Monterey Pop, Glastonbury (twice),Hyde Park (four times),The Isle Of Wight (three times),the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympics, Desert Trip, Shea Stadium, the Super Bowl halftime show and Live Aid, to name but a very few.

Emerging in the mid-1960s as a new and incendiary force in rock 'n' roll, their brash style and poignant storytelling garnered them one of music’s most passionate followings, with the legendary foursome blazing a searing new template for rock, punk, and everything after.



Inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1990, THE WHO has placed 27 Top 40 singles in the United States and United Kingdom and earning 17 Top 10 albums, including the 1969 groundbreaking rock opera "Tommy", 1971's pummeling "Live At Leeds", 1973's "Quadrophenia" and 1978's "Who Are You". THE WHO debuted in 1964 with a trio of anthems "I Can't Explain", "The Kids Are Alright" and "My Generation". Since then, they have delivered hits such as "Baba O'Riley", "Won't Get Fooled Again", "Pinball Wizard", "Who Are You" and "You Better You Bet".

THE WHO released its first new album in thirteen years, the critically acclaimed "Who" in 2019 and toured the world with their "Moving On" and "The Who Hits Back!" symphonic shows with a full orchestra which were commemorated in 2023 with the album "The Who With Orchestra Live At Wembley", recorded at London’s legendary Wembley Stadium.