THE WHO's Landmark Albums To Be Made Available As Definitive Audiophile Editions

Analogue Productions has announced an expansive new series of definitive audiophile reissues from THE WHO, spotlighting four of the band's most essential recordings: "My Generation", "Live At Leeds", "Tommy" and "Who's Next". Spanning the explosive early years of what would become one of the most celebrated bands of rock 'n' roll, these releases present each album in its highest-fidelity form across multiple premium formats, including 180-gram 45 RPM vinyl, Hybrid SACD, Ultra High Quality Record (UHQR) editions, and Ultra Tape reel-to-reel.

Sourced from the original analog master tapes and meticulously mastered by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering (with SACD editions mastered to DSD),each release is pressed at Quality Record Pressings and housed in deluxe Stoughton Printing Old Style tip-on gatefold heavyweight jackets with scuff-resistant matte finishes, ensuring both sonic and physical presentation meet the highest audiophile standards.

"My Generation" (1965)

THE WHO's explosive debut remains one of the most ferocious opening statements in rock history. Peaking at No. 5 on the U.K. charts, "My Generation" captured the raw energy of the mid-'60s mod scene while introducing the band's classic lineup: Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend, John Entwistle and Keith Moon.

Featuring era-defining tracks like "My Generation", "The Kids Are Alright" and "The Ox", the album's aggressive sound and power-chord attack helped lay the groundwork for hard rock and punk. Now available as a 180-gram 45 RPM 2LP set, Hybrid Mono SACD, and Ultra Tape reel-to-reel edition, these new versions unlock unprecedented dynamic range, transient attack, and low-end depth — bringing the band's raw, volatile energy into startling focus.

"Tommy" (1969)

THE WHO's groundbreaking rock opera "Tommy" marked a turning point in the band's career, transforming them into international superstars and establishing new possibilities for the album as an art form.

Written by Pete Townshend, the album's narrative of a "deaf, dumb and blind" boy unfolds across iconic tracks like "Pinball Wizard", "I'm Free" and "We're Not Gonna Take It / See Me, Feel Me". Now, for the first time, "Tommy" receives the UHQR treatment, pressed on 200-gram Clarity Vinyl for maximum transparency and minimal surface noise.

Also available as a Hybrid Stereo SACD and Ultra Tape reel-to-reel edition, these releases reveal new layers of depth and detail in one of rock's most ambitious and enduring works.

"Live At Leeds" (1970)

Recorded at the University of Leeds in February 1970, "Live At Leeds" captures a performance so visceral and unrelenting it remains the gold standard for live rock recordings.

Celebrated for its raw authenticity and explosive interplay, the album features blistering takes on "Magic Bus", "My Generation" and "Shakin' All Over", alongside ferocious covers like "Summertime Blues". Available as a 180-gram 45 RPM 2LP, Hybrid Stereo SACD, and Ultra Tape reel-to-reel edition, these reissues preserve every ounce of the performance's intensity, placing listeners as if they're standing just feet from the stage.

"Who's Next" (1971) - UHQR Edition

Few albums match the power and legacy of "Who's Next", THE WHO's 1971 masterpiece that cemented their status as arena rock legends. Featuring timeless tracks like "Baba O'Riley", "Behind Blue Eyes" and "Won't Get Fooled Again", the album remains a cornerstone of rock history.

Pressed as a UHQR edition on 200-gram Clarity Vinyl, this release delivers extraordinary sonic realism — uncovering new detail in everything from Keith Moon's thunderous drums to the album's pioneering synthesizer textures. Originally conceived from Townshend's ambitious "Lifehouse" project, "Who's Next" stands as a defining achievement in the band's catalog and one of the greatest albums of all time.

Across all formats, Analogue Productions' meticulous approach, from mastering and plating to pressing and packaging, ensures these releases represent the definitive listening experience for both collectors and devoted fans. From the explosive beginnings of "My Generation" to the arena-shaking heights of "Who's Next", this series captures THE WHO at their most vital, restoring the full force, clarity, and immediacy of recordings that changed rock music forever.